Busy times for pupils at St Michael's National School

Pupils at St Michael's Natioanl School are playing their part in protecting the environment by planting their own orchard. Photo by Mrs Niamh Dignam.

Maciej Miszczyk and Lilly Ann Foley working hard at planting an apple tree at Sneem National School. Photo by Mrs Niamh Dignam

Noah Hickman, Maciej Miszczyk, Ema Naimanova and Margaret Foley relaxing in a playhouse at breaktime at St Michael's National School in Sneem. Photo by Tom Naiman

PUPILS at St Michael’s National School in Sneem are getting an all-round education; that much is clear just by taking a glance at their packed daily agenda.

From basketball tournaments to environmental campaigns and learning about such diverse topics as the FBI and the Titanic, these are busy times at the rural school.

And, furthermore, the school was lucky enough to be one of two chosen in Kerry to be invited to trial the Hot Meals Scheme for schools in 2021.

This means pupils have their small break and dinner delivered to their classroom each day.

All the food is prepared and cooked in the school and is nutritious, delicious and portion sized.

Principal Áine Murphy said that it has been a huge success for all concerned: parents are happy, teachers are happy, and there are smiling students all around.

“A hot meal everyday has been a wonderful addition to our school. It provides nourishment for all our pupils and we hope is a help to all our parents,” she said.

The pupils have been very busy in the school since their return after Christmas. For the Senior classes, the annual Spring Basketball League has been a focal point, providing great entertainment and competition and improving fitness. In keeping with the fitness theme, the middle classes have been busy also with their Fitness February initiative.

A different exercise is practised each day, with all participants claiming to be improving and getting faster as the weeks go by.

Meanwhile, the junior classes have been playing a role with Sneem Tidy Towns by the creating a mini-orchard for the local group’s DCs for Bees Orchard Initiative, and they’ve worked alongside the rest of the classes to get the school’s 10th Green Flag for food and biodiversity.

Pupils have also proven their commitment to the green flag and to the environment with the construction of a Bug Hotel, the planting of a Hedgerow, the planting of Apple Trees, and the construction of home-made bird feeders and bird houses.

The Green Flag Committee is currently preparing a Powerpoint and video presentation, which will be provided to the school on March 12. This will be just days before the school plays a role in its annual St Patrick’s Day Parade in Sneem which will make a welcome return after a two-year hiatus because of COVID.

The pupils just last week also celebrated Valentine’s Day, with each class and pupil marking the occasion.

And aside from all these activities, the pupils are also busy with the primary school curriculum to ensure that they are ready for whatever life throws at them.

“We are very proud of our school and all we have achieved so far,” added Ms Murphy.

Sneem National School has 64 pupils and a further six in their ‘Rainbow’, their specialised Autism Unit, which is an important part of the school and beneficial to the rural community.

“We are hugely experienced in mainstream and special education teaching. We passionately believe in inclusion and welcome the challenge it continues to bring.”