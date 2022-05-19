Bushes spoil the view at tourist hotspot: ‘If any other county had we have, they would cut them.’

A passing French tourist (right) attempts to get a clear shot of the breath-taking view near Mountain Stage on The Ring of Kerry. Looking on is Cllr John Francis Flynn and Lee Griffin of The Reeks District Tourist Office in Killorglin. (Photo by Michael G Kenny).

Cllr John Francis Flynn and Lee Griffin of The Reeks District Tourist Office in Killorglin showing the heavy overgrowth on one of the main viewing areas on the Ring of Kerry near Mountain Stage. (Photo by Michael G Kenny).

Cllr John Francis Flynn (FF) is calling for the removal of overgrown bushes that are blocking part of the Mountain Stage Viewing Point along the world-famous Ring of Kerry route.

Cllr Flynn claims the overgrowth is curtailing some of the most breath-taking views overlooking Kells Bay.

“If any other county had what we have here, I’m sure they’d see that the bushes are cut to try and attract more people. We shouldn’t be lacking at all in preserving what we have to offer,” Cllr Flynn told The Kerryman.

“Nothing has been done about this. It is only a small section. It’s one of the main attractions on the Ring of Kerry. This is something we shouldn’t have to raise at all as it should be maintained every year,” he added.

Cllr Flynn explained that with the new South Kerry Greenway set to open soon it will encourage more visitors to the area. For this reason, he wants scenic hotspots such as the Mountain Stage Viewing Point to be ‘kept in shape’.

“It’s not just tourists that this affects, but also locals. I know one local man in his 80s who goes around the Ring of Kerry once a month and likes to stop and enjoy the view from that point,” Cllr Flynn said.

“This area, and other areas like it, need to be included in some sort of survey of places that need to be kept in shape and clear of overgrowth. We need to be showcasing what we have to offer tourists, not covering it up.”

Mike Buckley of Kerry Coaches, who provide sightseeing tours around the Ring of Kerry in peak season, also said it is important to preserve the county’s tourism gems.

“The whole concept of the Ring of Kerry is that it is a viewing and sightseeing tour. People need to be able to stop and look out at the views,” he said.

“International tourism is back, and the volumes of tourists on the Ring of Kerry is increasing. Most certainly, if there is clearing of overgrowth needed, then it needs to be done,” Mr Buckley added.

Cllr Flynn said he contacted Kerry County Council about the issue.