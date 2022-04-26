Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bull ‘shaking with pain’ on farm, court hears

kerryman

Anne Lucey

A one-year-old Angus bull was found staggering on three legs in a field near Killorglin, “shaking with pain” , when agricultural inspectors and a Department vet called to carry out a farm inspection.

The animal was missing the bottom of one of its hind legs, and bone was protruding. It was a warm May day, and while the animal had plenty of grass, he was unable to get to the drinking trough 250 metres away, Killarney District Court was told on Monday.

Privacy