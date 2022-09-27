Budget 2023 Tralee Chamber head says it’s a mixed bag for businesses

The head of Tralee Chamber Alliance – the county’s largest representative organisation for businesses – has welcomed much of Budget 2023 but feels more could have been done to help the most exposed sections of the business community.

Chamber Alliance CEO Colette O’Connor said the Alliance welcomes the introduction of new support schemes to help businesses meet fuel and power costs but was disappointed by the decision to end the special VAT rate for hospitality.

“We welcome the announcement of the two new business support schemes to help businesses with the cost of electricity and gas”.

The first scheme – a €200 million support fund to be administered by Enterprise Ireland – is aimed at larger firms involved in exporting and manufacturing.

The second scheme – the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme – is targeted at SMEs and will cover 40 per cent of any increase in electricity or gas bills, up to a maximum of €10,000 per month per business.

“However, we are disappointed to see that the nine per cent VAT rate has not been retained beyond February 28, 2023. This will have significant impact on the hospitality sector. At a time when we should be dampening now on inflation, this was a measure that could have been taken,” said Ms O’Connor.

“We must enable and empower our SMEs to continue to compete and remain productive throughout this time.

“Most importantly, it means investing in the places where we live and work. In many respects the Government has listened.”

Ms O’Connor also welcomed changes to the property tax regime which, she said, should help encourage people to live and work in the region.

“Tralee has a severe lack of accommodation which impacts employers in attracting skills and talent to work in Tralee and North Kerry,” she said.

“Tralee Chamber see the new property tax as a positive move to incentivising property owners to put their properties back on the market and, in turn, attracting business and talent to the Tralee area,” said Ms O’Connor.

Overall, Ms O’Connor described the budget as a bit of a mixed bag for businesses.

“We called for a Budget which would support businesses. We appreciate the challenges facing Government in delivering on every ask of the business community, but there are missed opportunities in this Budget,” Ms O’Connor concluded.