Budding Killarney photographers showcase their work in exhibition

Young photographers from Ballyspillane showcased their work at a special exhibition at the KDYS last week.

The exhibition is the culmination of the Ballylife youth photography project which worked with young people in the local area to capture where they live through the camera lens.

The project has been guided by artist, educator and photographer Tara Donoghue who facilitated a series of workshops which brought the group together.

Kerry Diocesan Youth Service worked in collaboration with Ballyspillane Family Resource Centre to ensure that the project reached out into the heart of the community in Ballyspillane.

The project was funded by Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership and Kerry County Council’s Arts Office through the Creative Ireland Kerry Programme. This programme is aimed at getting young people involved in the arts.

The showcase featured twelve works involving a range of photography skills and techniques including close ups, action shots, portraits and landscape images.

"In working with this group of young people, it was great to see the excitement they had when creating a photograph. They were so proud of the work they have created, as they should be,” said Tara.

Their work was praised by Kate Kennelly, Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Kerry Coordinator and Director of Schools, Youth & Music at Kerry ETB, Ann O’Dwyer.

“The BallyLife Group show us a very robust quality of output. It is clear that very discerning eyes have been capturing their local area. We’re delighted to help them along their creative journey,” said Anne while Kate said the experience was positive for the young people.

“Targeted youth engagement with creativity is important to grow community ownership and well-being. We are delighted to see this creative process, led by an Artist, that enables self-expression and is a positive outlet for the young people involved.