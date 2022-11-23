BT Young Scientist of the Year finalists for Castleisland Community College

Castleisland Community College BT Young Scientist of the year finalists from left: Caitríona Murphy, Amy McCarthy, Emma O’ Donoghue, Bella Harmon and Katie Kerins.

Castleisland Community College welcomed the recent and fanstastic news that two of its Transition Year projects were shortlisted to showcase in the BT Young Scientist of the Year National Final in January.

There were nine schools in total from Kerry, with projects shortlisted for the national final in Dublin.

The first project titled ‘M.S.- getting on your nerves’ has Amy Mc Carty, Bella Harmon, Emma O’ Donoghue and Katie Kerins in the group.

The project involves an investigation into viral marketing and what form of media is best received by young people.

They will then examine what means is most effective to spread awareness of Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

The students are presently working with MS Ireland and have already become MS Ambassadors.

This has involved presenting workshops to primary school students about MS and to encourage them to take part in the MS Readathon in November.

The second project is as Gaeilge and is being undertaken by Caitríona Murphy.

An tideal ar an tionscnamh ná ‘Anailís Staitistiúil ar Dhearcadh Déagóirí na hÉireann vs Déagóirí na Breataine Bige i Leith foghlaim a dTeangacha Dúchais.

A statistical analysis on the attitudes of Irish teenagers vs Welsh teenagers Towards Learning Their Native Languages.

The results of this project will provide some very interesting reading for Irish educationalists.

The new Junior certificate in Irish has been criticized by virtually every Irish language teacher in the country due to the very strong emphasis on literature.

Students attending a Gaelcholáiste now sit a different Irish exam to English speaking secondary schools. They have to study even more literature and are marked at a higher standard.

Both teachers and students struggle to provide a positive review of the course. We await in anticipation to find out what the youth of this country will have to say and how it compares to young people studying Welsh…… Two very interesting and topical projects. Go n-éirí leis an

dá ghrúpa.