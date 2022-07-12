Brother talks about pain of losing sibling: ‘If the story of Bruce’s death saves one life, it’s worth telling it’

On January 31, 2022, Bruce Kelliher died suddenly from a massive heart attack near his home in Oranmore, County Galway. He was just 48 years old.

If revealing some of the facts behind the popular Tralee man’s death can help save just one life, it will have been worth it. That’s the view of his family, especially Bruce’s wife, Michelle.

As is common with many heart ailments, genetics play a part. Bruce’s brother, Graham, explains that even though Bruce was the fittest and most active of the Kelliher family, his heart was in poor condition.

Anyone that knew Bruce knows he was an unassuming guy, happy in his own skin and who gave 100 percent in everything he did.

His family now want others to learn from Bruce’s death, and not to be dismissive of their heart health, regardless of fitness.

“The three main arteries of Bruce’s heart were completely clogged with only a little pin hole for the blood to get through,” Graham explained.

“A good portion of his heart was calcified with no flexibility. That was a major scare to us when we saw the post-mortem results. It was a shock to lose Bruce, especially being the kind of person he was. We all went off and got checked out again after he died,” he added.

Bruce’s father, Rae, had a heart attack at 41. He changed his lifestyle but at the age of 65 he still had to undergo a bypass.

“My father had been minding himself since his heart attack, but he still couldn’t get away from the genetics of it. He is fit and healthy now, but it was a big hit to him at the time,” said Graham.

Bruce’s older brother also had a heart attack and a quadruple bypass at 45. Graham tells me it doesn’t matter how many triathlons you have completed - or how many miles you swim or cycle - heart disease is a discreet killer.

“Even though it’s obviously still very raw for us losing Bruce, we got checked out again. It’s as simple as that, everyone should do it. Before this interview, I phoned Michelle to see if she was okay with it. Her words were: ‘anything that might save a life would make Bruce happy.’” Graham said.

Bruce was naturally talented in his sporting endeavours. The fact a new skateboard park in Tralee is to be named in his honour is a fitting legacy to his talents. Neither should Bruce’s ability as a basketball player be forgotten.

“Funny thing is, he would never tell us anything like that about himself. It’s the kind of guy he was. Bruce came third in the European Amateur Championships in Belgium for skateboarding over 20-years ago. I had to drag it out of him,” he said.

As Graham and I chat together in Surf N Sail in Abbey Street, he is busy multitasking with customers advising them on the latest equipment and listing the pros and cons.

It’s a snapshot of Graham’s day that informs you of life’s need to carry on – no matter how heartbroken we feel inside. Life requires us to face up to our pain each day.

It’s obvious Graham misses his brother, and that humour is another of grief’s responses. Graham acknowledges Bruce’s propensity to be different and difficult when he was a kid. Brotherly love is also tough love.

“As a youngster, he was a cranky little shit,” Graham laughs.

“Richard [Bruce’s brother] and I often had to keep him in his place when he was growing up. I think it worked because when he went to secondary school he found his love, which was basketball.

"He put all his misdirected energies into basketball. He excelled almost immediately. The smallest guy on the court every time, he was a ball of energy. He claimed he was 5 feet 6 inches, but he was only 5 feet 5 inches!

“I was closer to him than I would have been to any of the rest of the family because we shared a lot of the same interests, namely water sports and skateboarding. I wouldn’t have been as good a skateboarder as him, but I did do a lot of it,” he said.

Graham explains that Bruce could be overly quiet at times and ponders for a brief moment on the implications of this.

From a medical perspective, this is not ideal and Graham fears Bruce may have ignored some of the signs his body was telling him.

“I would imagine that if he had issues in his body that he wasn’t even talking to himself about it, let alone anyone else. That’s a big thing,” said Graham.

“It might be a little unfair of me to speak this way of him, but I think it to be true because I would be a very similar character to him; you just suffer the pain and get on with it without listening to your body that there is something wrong. Whatever signals he was getting from his heart, he was probably putting it down to something else.”

On that same issue, Graham feels the coronavirus may have masked the signs of Bruce’s impending heart attack. It’s nothing definitive, just a hunch and a reminder to people to be extra cautious. Bruce died a month after having COVID.

“We wouldn’t suggest that it’s in any way COVID-related, but if you have trouble breathing, and you have a heaviness in your chest, you are going to persuade yourself that it was COVID,” he said.

"It’s not fair on others in your life if you have these symptoms and don’t raise them. That’s why I wanted to raise this issue - any bit of family history, lack of fitness involving chest pains, difficulty breathing or palpations, you need to take that stuff seriously,” he said.

It's just six months since Bruce died and to say it’s been difficult for Michelle and their sons Ruben, Mason and Archie, is an understatement.

As is often the case following bereavement, family gatherings – no matter how few or fleeting they may be – suddenly become cherished memories, something to hold onto.

“It does bring the family in together. Even extended cousins are in contact more often. It definitely has pulled everyone closer a bit more,” said Graham.

“It’s funny how timing works as we hadn’t seen Bruce since last October; he was busy, and we were all aiming towards meeting up at Christmas. Then Bruce and the family – just three days before Christmas – got COVID so they couldn’t travel down.

“At the tail end of January, Bruce and Michelle came down with the boys. They stayed in our house, and we enjoyed dinner and breakfast together. They left at around 6pm on Sunday and 24 hours later, Bruce was dead.

"These family markers are there forever now and I really feel for Michelle and the boys. We would just hope the background story to Bruce’s death can get to people in time.”