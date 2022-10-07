Brother charged with murder of Tom Dooley in Tralee cemetery

Patrick Dooley of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney who is accused of murdering his brother Thomas at Rath Cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday is taken from Kenmare District Court by gardaí. Photo Domnick Walsh

The brother of Killarney man Tom Dooley has been charged with his murder.

Mr Dooley (43) – a father of seven - died after he was attacked at Rath cemetery in Tralee following a funeral on Wednesday morning.

His brother Patrick Dooley (35) of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney appeared at Kenmare District Court on Friday morning charged with the murder of Tom Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5, 2022.

Detective Sgt Mark O’Sullivan told Judge David Waters that he had charged Patrick Dooley with the murder at Tralee Garda Station at 5.03am this morning.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said that in response to the charge Mr Dooley had denied harming his brother.

“I didn’t harm my brother at all in any way. That’s all I have to say,” the Court heard Mr Dooley said.

The Court was told Patrick Dooley is a married, father of one who is a full time carer for his wife.

Judge Waters remanded Patrick Dooley in custody to appear, via video link, before Tralee District Court next Wednesday, October 12.

Mr Dooley’s solicitor Padraig O’Connell asked that while in custody Mr Dooley – whose wrist was bandaged – receive medical treatment for unspecified physical injuries.

Judge Waters agreed to the request.