Broken ankle proves no crutch to Kerry runner in winning mountain race in France

Local athlete Ailis Brosnan is currently recovering from an activity inhibiting injury. Nothing odd about that – she’s an athlete and they get injured.
However, Ailish’s injury is a broken ankle. What makes this a man bites dog story is that she sustained the break while two kilometers out from the finishing line in a mountain race in the South of France. And there’s more – she just got on with it and went and won the bloody race.
“I was out in the South of France teaching yoga at a retreat recently and took part in a trail race at the end of the term. It was a 19 km mountain race in the Calanques UNESCO site in the South of France,” said Ailis as she explained her current athletic confinement.
“I was delighted to win the race as I hadn’t raced such a technical course before but what sets it apart from other races is that I broke my ankle about two kilometres from the finish.
“I was running great but was aware my legs were tired toward the end so I was mindful of that on the last technical descent.
“People were cheering ‘premiere femme’ as I was running and a group of about five males ahead of me heard this so stepped back off the trail to let me go past, I said no but they insisted.
“Now, I had five of them powering down the descent behind me so was going a bit faster than I should have - just two kilometers from the end of the descent my ankle went over on a rock and I heard a loud crunching / tearing sound,” Ailis recalls the moment of realisation.
“I knew I had done damage to my ankle but I was winning the race so I continued another two kilometers to the finish!
“I was flying back home that evening so there was nothing I could do about it so I just iced and took anti-inflammatories.
“I guessed I had torn ligaments and hoped that was all. But I managed to drive back from Shannon and go to my little boy’s soccer match the next morning.
“The swelling was very bad so I decided I better get it x-rayed and that confirmed the broken ankle!
“Unfortunately now it means weeks of rest which doesn’t suit someone who likes to be active daily. “I was in training for a half-ironman in Mallorca in May and I’m hoping I can still pull that off,” said Ailis with confidence that she’ll be there.