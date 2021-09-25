Bright future ahead for Tír na nÓg orphanage as Louise and team get to work on latest project

Premium
If Louise Quill – founder and voluntary director of Tír na nÓg Orphanage in Tanzania - decided in the morning that she was never going to do another days work in aid of the orphanage that she founded back in 2007, then she would already have done more good than many of us could hope to achieve in our lifetimes.
But, anyone who knows the Tralee native, knows that resting on her laurels isn’t in her nature and so that is why she is diving headfirst into the organisation’s brand new ‘Children’s Village Housing Project’ that when completed will offer, amongst other things, six cottage style houses – complete with solar panels, bathroom, shower, covered verandas and a play area - to cater for 60 children and babies.
Louise took to social media last Wednesday to share the good news that after two years of incredibly hard work behind the scenes on the project – and throw in a global pandemic on top of it for good measure - the contract to start work on the project was now officially signed.
Speaking to The Kerryman on Thursday, Louise explained just what getting the contract signed means for the project and what the next 11 months will hold for her as they look to complete Phase 1 of the build.
“It means that we can get the ball rolling. For the next 11 months, we’re going to be in what is called ‘Phase 1' of the building because we don’t have enough money to build all of it so we’ve broken it into phases. The project will cost us €1 million altogether and so with the first €500,000 that we’ve raised, we’re going to build the first three children’s cottages,” said Louise.
"Each children’s cottage will house 10 children and a live-in mother. So, we are trying to create these nuclear family style houses and then we will have this huge dining block, kitchen, laundry area, social space, a library, a music room, the water tower and the guards house and that’s just phase one. Phase two then will be the remaining three cottages and then there’ll be the guest house, the staff housing and the admin block,” Louise continued.
As hectic as the next year will be as work begins on all of the above, Louise is relaxed as she feels that the hardest part – the two years previous – are behind them and that they’re over the hump.
"We’ve the hard part done. We feel that it’s well managed so the project should fly along now. We have a high end contractor that's taken on the project and they’re well able,” she said.
All labourers, builders, engineers, quantity surveyors, architects and trades people are being hired locally.
Personally, Louise aid that she and her team were “buzzing” last Wednesday when the contract was officially signed.
"Because of my name, I’m down as the client so my job was to sign the contract when I was happy with it so when I got the name on it and we scanned it back to them, everybody was like ‘oh my god, this is actually happening’.
To get a preview of what the Children’s Village Housing Project will look like when complete, check out the video below: