Bright future ahead for Tír na nÓg orphanage as Louise and team get to work on latest project

Tralee native Louise Quill is the founder of the Tír na nÓg orphanage in Tanzania and she is confident that Phase 1 of the Children's Village House project will be complete by this time next year.

If Louise Quill – founder and voluntary director of Tír na nÓg Orphanage in Tanzania - decided in the morning that she was never going to do another days work in aid of the orphanage that she founded back in 2007, then she would already have done more good than many of us could hope to achieve in our lifetimes.

But, anyone who knows the Tralee native, knows that resting on her laurels isn’t in her nature and so that is why she is diving headfirst into the organisation’s brand new ‘Children’s Village Housing Project’ that when completed will offer, amongst other things, six cottage style houses – complete with solar panels, bathroom, shower, covered verandas and a play area - to cater for 60 children and babies.

Louise took to social media last Wednesday to share the good news that after two years of incredibly hard work behind the scenes on the project – and throw in a global pandemic on top of it for good measure - the contract to start work on the project was now officially signed.