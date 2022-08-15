Brian bows out as CE supervisor with many great memories

Padruig O'Sullivan Chairperson of Beaufort Community Centre (6th from the left) presenting a Beech Plate, made of 300 years old wood, to Brian O'Connor Beaufort Community Centre CE Scheme Supervisor (centre) on Monday. l-r: Joe O'Connor, Matthew Breslin Treasure, Michael Foley, Eileen O'Neill, Brian O'Connor, Padruig O'Sullivan, Tim Moriarty, Noel Spillane, Michael O'Donoghue. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Brian O’Connor takes his leave as supervisor of Beaufort’s Community Employment scheme with immense gratitude to everyone he has worked with – and, of course, on behalf of – over these past 24 years.

That’s what he told The Kerryman days after retiring from the role last Tuesday, one day short of his 66th birthday.

During his nearly 24 years in the position, 133 people went through the scheme, and Brian is exceptionally proud to have seen how well those participants have done since then.

“I very much enjoyed it because it was about community and getting the long-term unemployed back into employment through training or education, or both,” he said. “Some might have had learning difficulties. Out of 133 who went through my scheme, I had a success rate of 58 per cent into employment and education. I was proud of my work, but when the time comes, it comes, but I really, really enjoyed it.”

Brian received a bowl, made from beach tree more than 300 years old, at a going-away event in Beaufort Community Centre last Monday, one day before his last day at work. A surprise party was also held for him at the Inn Between bar in Beaufort prior to that.

In his speech at last week’s event, he thanked the many people he worked with and worked for, past and present, including those from such vital local initiatives as meals on wheels, tidy towns, the GAA, community care, and community centres elsewhere. He also wished all those who’ll take up the mantle the very best for the future.

These are only samples of the many people and groups he collaborated with over the years since changing over from working as a fuel merchant, he added.

“I had my own business before this,” he told The Kerryman.

“I was a fuel merchant in Beaufort, but the old ranges were being thrown out for new, modern stoves and central heating, oil heating started to kick in, so the trade started to dwindle away,” he added.

“I’m hoping now, maybe, to do a bit of travelling, some hill-walking, get back into golf, gardening as well…I also have two grandchildren, one is 14 years’ old and the other is 17 months, so they’ll keep me busy!”