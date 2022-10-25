Breda calls time on 28-year career with Cahersiveen Community Group

Breda O’Shea has decided to call it a day after 28 years of service dedicated to the Community Response to Economic and Social Progress (CRESP) based in Cahersiveen.

After nearly three decades of service, there isn’t much that Breda hasn’t done in her time.

Shortly after started with CRESP, Breda progressed to Supervisor of the Community Employment Scheme within CRESP. In 1994 CRESP became South Kerry Development Partnership expanding to cover the South Kerry region including Killorglin, Killarney and Kenmare areas.

From 2000 to 2005 Breda worked as South Kerry Rural Transport Co Ordinator representing SKDP and the transport needs of South Kerry people on Kerry Community Transport which is now the very successful Kerry Local Link.

Breda became a Rural Social Scheme (RSS) Supervisors in 2005 at the very beginning of the RSS. Breda worked in Kenmare and Killarney supervising farmer on the RSS in the early year and as numbers grew Breda became the full time RSS supervisor in the Killarney area.

Her work consisted of supervising up to 20 RSS participants working on many community projects across Killarney and East Kerry. Breda was well liked by the farmers and got on particularly well with the community group representatives who put forward the community work.

This community work involved maintaining sporting facilities, walkways, graveyards, community buildings, rural schools, care of the elderly projects and administration work for community groups.

Breda is a Manual Handling instructor providing many training courses to participants on the scheme. Breda co-ordinated the SKDP Senor Alarm Service which has over 600 senior alarms installed in the last five years.

During that last two years Breda was imperative in the development and operation of the South Kerry Food link project.

Brenda has added enormously to the work and development at CRESP.

She will be sorely missed by all and everyone at South Kerry Development Partnership CLG wishes Brenda all the best in her retirement.