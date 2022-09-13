Breached 5k travel rule to collect playstation

A man has been convicted and fined €125 for breaching Covid travel restrictions.

Marcin Pietras with an address 1 Courthouse lane, Cahersiveen was stopped by Gardaí at Tullig, Cahersiveen, on February 21, 2021 and was found to be outside the 5km rule imposed at the time due to Covid 19.

He told Gardaí that he was on route to collet a playstation in Waterville.

The court heard that Mr Pietras was not in court as he had gone to the job centre. Judge Joanne Carroll said he should have shown some respect to the court and attended.