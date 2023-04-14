Kerry

Boston Bombing 10 years on: Kerry man returning to run marathon after brush with terror in 2013

Kerry man Robert Whyte who is running the Boston Marathon on the 10th anniversary of the Boston Bombing. He ran the event last in 2013 when the bombs went off. Expand

Sinead Kelleher

April 15, 2013 is a day that lives on the hearts and memories of those in Boston and the wider US after two bombs erupted during the world-famous Boston Marathon killing three and injuring hundreds more.

10 years on, a special day of remembrance will take place once again honouring the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 2013 Boston Marathon and on Monday, April 17 the 127th Boston Marathon will once again take place - this year's race even more poignant than normal given the anniversary. 

