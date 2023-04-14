Boston Bombing 10 years on: Kerry man returning to run marathon after brush with terror in 2013

April 15, 2013 is a day that lives on the hearts and memories of those in Boston and the wider US after two bombs erupted during the world-famous Boston Marathon killing three and injuring hundreds more.

10 years on, a special day of remembrance will take place once again honouring the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 2013 Boston Marathon and on Monday, April 17 the 127th Boston Marathon will once again take place - this year's race even more poignant than normal given the anniversary.

Among those lining up on the start-line will be Kerry man Robert Whyte who is returning to run the Boston Marathon again having witnessed first-hand the aftermath of the bombings back in 2013 when he last ran the marathon.

It will be special moment for the accomplished runner to mark the 10th anniversary.

"This is the first time I have been back since I ran it back in 2013. The 10th anniversary is one of my reasons for going back and my daughter is also in college in Boston College so she convinced me to run it,” he explained.

That day in 2013 is still etched on his mind given this close brush with terror. Thought Robert and his wife Andrea has left the scene of the marathon before the first bomb went off they were in the midst of the aftermath of the event. Andrea has been standing as a spectator close to where the fist bomb went off. Robert had crossed the line in the epic time of 2.59 and was on a high with his achievement but a short time later the reality of how fragile life came be came home when the two bombs erupted.

"We were back at the hotel before we heard about it and Andrea got a message to phone and we switched on the TV and the second explosion has just happened. People were still wondering was it a bomb or a gas explosion and then the second one went off.”

"It was surreal. We had just left that area 15 minutes before and we were watching this.”

Robert and Andrea's phones kept ringing all that day as friends and family contacted them to check if they were okay and the following hours saw the couple hunkered down at the hotel not knowing what was happening.

"No-one knew what was going on but you felt these were your people. We were all experiencing the same thing.”

"I was delighted with my time and then it wasn't about time, the bomb put everything into perspective running is a hobby and something I enjoy. “

And that is the attitude Robert is facing this week's marathon with - an opportunity to mark 10 years since that day and a chance to do his best at the event with his daughter Taylor cheering him on from Boston College.

This is his first marathon in five years and he is hoping to do the best he can but mostly he is running like all runners in the event to show that the bombings will not stop the event.

Those running are asked to wear their 2013 marathon jackets if they have them as a mark of remembrance and solidarity on the anniversary and a special ribbon is attached to each bib number this year to mark the 10th anniversary.

"I found training tough 10 yeas one and it is my first marathon since 2016 and the weather in March was just miserable for training,” says Robert who qualified for the event thanks to his time at the Dingle Marathon last September.

He is grateful to Dingle Marathon organisers who gave him a place and helped ensure he got the opportunity to run Boston again and no matter what happens Monday's Boston Marathon will be significant for the more than 30,000 runners that are taking part.