Book launch for Ballyduff author, Majella.

Ballyduff author Majella Quinlan Duignan will launch her book, 'A Grieving Daughter's Heart', online this Wednesday evening at 6pm. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

The eagerly awaited book launch of ‘A Grieving Daughter’s Heart’ by Ballyduff author and Wellness Coach, Majella Quinlan Duignan, takes place online this Wednesday evening (September 8) at 6pm.

The book will be launched by Ballyheigue native and fashion designer Don O’Neill (to secure a link to the launch, email: events@veritas.ie).

‘A Grieving Daughter’s Heart’ tells the remarkable story of Majella’s journey through personal grief following the death of her father, Mike Joe, during the first COVID lockdown of 2020.

Majella narrates her experiences in ‘real time’ in a style that is honest and reflective of the uncertainty faced by many people during lockdown as they struggled to cope with isolation and lack of human interaction.

Majella is extremely proud of the book; a book she describes as her ‘gift of forever love and devotion’ to her father.

While grief is very much the book’s centre-point, it reveals much more in terms of our responses to the interruption to life caused by COVID.

As a qualified Wellness & Life Coach, Majella parts with some of the key coping mechanisms needed to overcome a period of personal crisis that readers will identify with.

There is no doubt COVID has changed not just the way we live, but how we envisage our lives in the future. Often the tendency is to look outwards for ways to help deal with stress and anxiety. But being able to understand ourselves from an inner perspective equally helps. This is also a feature of Majella’s book that readers will take from.

“I learned I am a very reliant woman; I realised there was probably a creative force in me that I was so busy being busy with work that I never allowed to come out,” Majella said of writing the book.

“I’m very proud of it. I think it thought me I can do anything I put my mind to. I say that out of humility, not out of ego. I think it’s a very real and honest book that exposes my vulnerability,” Majella said.

She hopes that because the book is written from ‘a pure place’ that people will be able to connect with it. It’s all about shared emotion, according to Majella.

“Writing the book was, perhaps, the biggest show of compassion I have ever given myself. It was unadulterated self-compassion,” she said.

“Nobody told me to do it which I think lends a purity and sincerity to it. I found the cathartic nature of writing very therapeutic; writing our thoughts down takes the power away from anxiety.

“Sometimes we look to outside influences for help but an awful lot of it lies within ourselves,” Majella concluded.

The book is available to purchase from its publisher, Veritas Press, and at local bookstores throughout the county.

The book launch starts at 6pm. Email events@veritas.ie for the link.