Bomb unit probe ‘grenade’ found in Listowel

The bomb disposal unit of the Irish Army is still examining a suspicious device seized in Listowel town on Monday morning.

However, the level of threat might not be as great as was initially feared.

The unit, officially known as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, responded along with local gardaí to a report of the discovery of the suspicious item at a residence in the town on Monday.

Gardaí told The Kerryman that the EOD unit ‘seized' the device at the time. It’s believed they are holding it now for further examination.

The Kerryman understands from local sources that the item was found in an old shed at the back of a premises in a central area of the town. It is understood that the shed had been disused for a period, but was undergoing cleaning work at the time of the discovery.

It is believed the device had the appearance of an old grenade, immediately raising fears as to the level of threat to the person who made the discovery. But it’s far from clear if it is a real grenade just yet, pending the outcome of the EOD probe. The Kerryman understands it is suspected that it might simply be a perfectly harmless replica device.