Boil water notice still in place for Portmagee and Valentia

The map shows the area affected by the Boil Water Notice for customers in Portmagee and Valentia.

A Boil Water notice remains in place today for homes in Portmagee and Valentia.

The notice was put in place on Saturday following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Kerry County Council to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Portmagee Public Water Supply serving Portmagee Village and the Chapeltown and Knightstown areas of Valentia Island.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to high levels of turbidity affecting the treatment process at Portmagee Water Treatment Plant. The notice affects approximately 780 people supplied by Portmagee Public Water Supply.

Experts from Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working to assess the situation and are investigating the issues at Portmagee Water Treatment Plant with a view to implementing solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.

Commenting, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, Ian O’Mahony, said: “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect customers. We are aware of the impact that this notice will have on the area affected and thank our customers in advance for their patience and cooperation while we work as safely and as efficiently as possible to rectify the situation.

“We advise customers in the affected areas to adhere to the Boil Water Notice until further notice. We will continue to work closely with Kerry County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice when it is safe to do so. We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available.”

In line with HSE COVID-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.

If any customer is unsure on whether or not the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, please contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.