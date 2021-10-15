Boil water notice still in effect for Ballyheigue & Causeway

Irish Water mapping of the areas in Ballyheigue and Causeway subject to the boil water notice that is still in effect.

A BOIL water notice remains in effect for hundreds of households supplied by the Ardfert North (Ballyheigue) Public Water Supply – serving Ballyheigue and surrounding areas - as well as the associated Public Group Water Supplies of Ardrahan (numbers 2 and 3), Ballinorig East, Clanmaurice West and Lerrig South.

The notice came into effect on Monday, October 11, due to the detection of cryptosporidium in the supply, with Irish Water moving immediately to alert the public over health fears.

It affects roughly 3,500 people across this part of North Kerry and will remain in effect until the water becomes safe to consume normally. Irish Water said it continues working closely with Kerry County Council to monitor the supply.

Affected consumers can continue to use the water without boiling it first for the purposes of washing their hands – as the HSE’s Covid-19 advice urges the public to continuously do.

But it is only safe to consume or use for any purposes related to consumption when it has been boiled.

“Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect customers. We are aware of how this notice is affecting everyone. We thank our customers in advance for their patience and cooperation while we work as safely and as efficiently as possible to rectify the situation,” IW Asset Operation Lead Ian O’Mahony said.

“We advise customers in the affected areas to adhere to the Boil Water Notice until further notice. We will continue to work closely with Kerry County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice when it is safe to do so. We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available.”

Irish Water issue the following advice:

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.