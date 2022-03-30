Kerry

Body of cyclist found in ‘unexplained circumstances’

Gardaí in Kerry are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a cyclist on the side of the road yesterday, Tuesday March 29. Expand

Sinead Kelleher

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a cyclist in unexplained circumstances, near Castlemaine.

Shortly after 10.30am on Tuesday morning, Gardaí were called to the Castlemaine, where a male cyclist, was found to be unresponsive on the roadside at Ardywanig, Milltown near Castlemaine.

Emergency services also attended the scene and the  cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been moved to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry. The local Coroner has been notified.

Results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling between 10am and 10:40am on any local routes around Ardywanig, Milltown, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

This road is a minor road from the junction off the main Castlemaine to Firies Road (R561) at Rushen on towards Ardywanig.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

