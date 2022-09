The Cashen between Ballybunion and Ballyduff, from which the remains of a male were removed today (Wednesday).

It is understood that the man's remains were airlifted by helicopter to University Hospital Kerry. Pic: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

A man’s body has been recovered by emergency services personnel from the Cashen in Ballybunion.

The Kerryman understands the body was discovered within the last number of hours on a sandbar in the Cashen – as the mouth of the River Feale is known where it separates Ballybunion from the parish of Ballyduff to the south.

It is understood that the man's remains were airlifted by helicopter to University Hospital Kerry.