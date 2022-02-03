Garda and Emergency services at the Fossa Way on Thursday morning following the discovery of a body. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Gardaí in Killarney have cordoned off the scene where a body was found this morning by a cyclist who was heading to work shortly after 7am.

The male has not yet been identified but is believed to be from the locality. Gardaí and fire crews were at the scene this morning and the public walkway remains closed at Fossa, at the end of the popular walkway and cycleway near The Golden Nugget Bar and The Europe Hotel.

Foul play has been ruled out at this stage and the body remains at the scene.

Superintendent Flor Murphy is currently at the scene and said that gardaí are continuing investigations and are asking for anyone with information to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 6671160