Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in a house in Killarney.

Gardaí in Kerry are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this afternoon in housing estate in Killarney.

The body of a woman in her 70s was discovered in a residential property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney at around 1.15pm. The body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted.

The office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

No further information is available at this time according to Gardaí.