Boatmen association hopes for improved booking numbers as Skellig re-opens

The head of a group representing boat-tour operators in the Skellig region has stressed that there is plenty space available to book tours this summer, going against the perception people have that tours need to be booked months in advance.

Donal McCrohan of Skellig Boat and Skellig Coast Adventures said that bookings for tours have been significantly slower than would have been the case pre-COVID, just days out from Skellig Michael re-opening to public visitors.

The island, a UNESCO world heritage site – catapulted to greater fame by its appearance in two Star Wars films in recent years – will re-open to visitors on Saturday, May 14, OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan (Fine Gael) announced this week.

It looks set to be the first non-disrupted season in three years after the 2020 season was lost entirely and the 2021 season kicked off in July. Boatmen are excited to be back to normality, but Mr McCrohan said bookings remain well shy of where they might have previously been.

“It’s a slightly different year in terms of bookings,” he told The Kerryman. “Last year, we saw predominantly Irish visitors, certainly in the first half of the season…this year, bookings overall are a good bit quieter for whatever reason. Is it post-COVID or the war in Ukraine, I don’t know, but certainly we’re not seeing the level of bookings we’d have seen pre-COVID. Hopefully, as the season progresses, it will improve.

“There is a misconception about Skellig that if you don’t book six or eight months in advance, you’ve no chance of getting there, but that’s not the case, availability is there.”

Mr McCrohan described the past two years – particularly 2020 – as “extremely difficult” as tour operators faced up to ongoing costs and reduced tours income. While limited in what they can do to respond to the past two years – visitor numbers to the island are strictly capped – Mr McCrohan sounded a hopeful note for 2022.

“It’s been extremely difficult for everyone,” he said. “Every business has its ongoing costs, and when you’re not bringing in anything, it’s a struggle.

“So it's great to be back for a full season like we’d have known pre-COVID. Last year, we started in July and didn’t know what to expect, but the Irish did come, and the bookings were good. The weather worked in our favour…that continues to be a defining parameter.

“Booking platforms have moved online in a big way, and I’m sure everyone is pushing the advertising sector of their own business to get the word out there. But as you say, we are limited to a defined season and a defined number of people per trip, and one trip per day, all that is set in stone.”