Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Blind Tralee woman gets experience of driving a car thanks to Vision Sports Ireland event

Tralee woman Mairead Mairead O'Mahony - who has been blind her entire life - got the chance to experience driving a car for just the third time in her life recently at the Vision Sports Ireland event at Mondello Park in Kildare. Photo by Sean Moriarty. Expand
Tralee woman Mairead O'Mahony pictured at the recent Vision Sports Ireland event at Mondello Park in Kildare. Photo by Sean Moriarty. Expand
Tralee woman Mairead O'Mahony pictured behind the wheel at the recent Vision Sports Ireland event at Mondello Park in Kildare. Photo by Sean Moriarty. Expand

Close

Tralee woman Mairead Mairead O'Mahony - who has been blind her entire life - got the chance to experience driving a car for just the third time in her life recently at the Vision Sports Ireland event at Mondello Park in Kildare. Photo by Sean Moriarty.

Tralee woman Mairead Mairead O'Mahony - who has been blind her entire life - got the chance to experience driving a car for just the third time in her life recently at the Vision Sports Ireland event at Mondello Park in Kildare. Photo by Sean Moriarty.

Tralee woman Mairead O'Mahony pictured at the recent Vision Sports Ireland event at Mondello Park in Kildare. Photo by Sean Moriarty.

Tralee woman Mairead O'Mahony pictured at the recent Vision Sports Ireland event at Mondello Park in Kildare. Photo by Sean Moriarty.

Tralee woman Mairead O'Mahony pictured behind the wheel at the recent Vision Sports Ireland event at Mondello Park in Kildare. Photo by Sean Moriarty.

Tralee woman Mairead O'Mahony pictured behind the wheel at the recent Vision Sports Ireland event at Mondello Park in Kildare. Photo by Sean Moriarty.

/

Tralee woman Mairead Mairead O'Mahony - who has been blind her entire life - got the chance to experience driving a car for just the third time in her life recently at the Vision Sports Ireland event at Mondello Park in Kildare. Photo by Sean Moriarty.

kerryman

Tralee woman Mairead O’Mahony, who has been blind her entire life, has this past week had the chance to experience – for what was just the third time in her 39 years – the experience of driving a car.

In her younger years, she convinced her brother to allow her to drive a Jeep around fields on the family farm, but she has only ever driven a road car twice.

Privacy