Blasket Island donkeys moved to mainland amid welfare concerns

Two donkeys that have been a feature of the Great Blasket Island experience for many years were removed to the mainland this week amid concerns for their welfare as winter approaches.
The donkeys, believed to be a mother and daughter, are extremely popular with tourists visiting the island from April to September when boat trips take place.
The Kerryman understands the animals were purchased by an individual and taken to the mainland on Tuesday where they are now in the care of My Lovely Horse Rescue in County Cork. A member of the charity described the addition of their new visitors, who have been named as Roisin and Niamh, as ‘great news’ when contacted by The Kerryman.
A group known as 'Party for Animal Welfare’ (PAW) had contacted the Department for Agriculture inspector for Kerry highlighting concerns for the welfare of the animals given the inclement weather conditions that the island experiences at winter.
In June, The Kerryman received correspondence from The Department of Agriculture confirming that its veterinary inspectors had inspected the welfare of the donkeys on a visit to the Islands, stating that its veterinary inspectors planned a follow up inspection at ‘an early opportunity’. However, no evidence of any mistreatment of the animals was reported.
Volunteers from a local donkey sanctuary visited the animals regularly but were naturally unable to do so during the winter months. It is unclear whether the donkeys will be relocated to the island again in time for next summer.
Spokesperson for PAW, Gearoid O’Dowd, welcomed the news of the relocation saying that he would not want the donkeys to endure the harsh winter on the Blaskets.
“We’re absolutely delighted,” Gearoid said.
“We set up a petition to raise awareness that attracted 6,000 signatures. Often people say there is no point in signing petitions as they never achieve anything. Petitions do matter,” he added.