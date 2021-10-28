Blasket Island donkeys moved to mainland amid welfare concerns

The Blasket Island donkeys, who have been named Roisin and Niamh, have been removed from the island before winter.

Two donkeys that have been a feature of the Great Blasket Island experience for many years were removed to the mainland this week amid concerns for their welfare as winter approaches.

The donkeys, believed to be a mother and daughter, are extremely popular with tourists visiting the island from April to September when boat trips take place.

The Kerryman understands the animals were purchased by an individual and taken to the mainland on Tuesday where they are now in the care of My Lovely Horse Rescue in County Cork. A member of the charity described the addition of their new visitors, who have been named as Roisin and Niamh, as ‘great news’ when contacted by The Kerryman.