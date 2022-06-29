Blasket centre re-opens following major upgrade

The Great Blasket Centre/Ionad an Bhlascaoid welcomed its first visitors in two years on Tuesday morning - a day after Minster for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan and Máire Ní Shúilleabháin Uí Chíobháin, of famed Blasket island stock, officially re-opened the centre following a €3 million upgrade.
A large crowd of descendants of the islanders and the surrounding Gaeltacht community, along with local dignitaries and people who worked on the project, gathered in the centre on Monday for the official opening during which Minister O’Donovan and Máire Ní Shúilleabháin Uí Chíobháin, daughter of islander and author of Fiche Bliain ag Fás, Muiris Ó Súilleabháin, jointly unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.
It is expected that the refurbished exhibition – listed as a keynote Fáilte Ireland attraction - will draw extra visitors to the area and increase annual visitor numbers from 50,000 to 63,000 over the next five years.
The number crunchers estimate that this will generate €1.6 million for the local economy and will create up to 250 jobs in spin-off businesses providing services for the additional visitors.
The Blasket Centre already employs 20 people and Bainisteoir Lorcán Ó Cinnéide paid tribute to the work put in by the team over the past months to bring the refurbishment to completion.
As well as being a major international tourist attraction the centre is also a resource for local people according to Lorcán. Speaking on Monday he quoted the former school principal and co-founder of Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne, Donnchadh Ó Conchúír (RIP), when he said: “Heritage is the sum of our resources for living”.
“We are not a people looking backwards,” he added. “We are facing into the future with the resource and knowledge of what went before us… We as a Gaeltacht community are very fortunate, we have all of this as a resource at our backs.”
The team at the Blasket Centre were advised and assisted with the redesign by external consultants as well as local experts. ‘Interpretative Planning and Narrative’ was provided by Laura Murtagh, Scottish company ‘Bright’ based in Edinburgh were responsible for the interpretative designs and the digital and audio visual displays were produced by Thought Different.
The fit-out and models were designed and produced by a company called Marcon and a naomhóg that forms a centrepiece in the exhibition was built by Eddie Hutch.
The centre will be open from 10am to 6pm daily until the end of October.