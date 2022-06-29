Blasket centre re-opens following major upgrade

Seán Ó Cearna, the youngest and only living Blasket Islander, looking at his Uncle, Seán Sheáin Í Chearnaigh, Islander, with his nieces, Eilín Ní Cearna and Mairín Ní Cearna with The Minister for State, ( Office of Public Works) Patrick O’Donovan, at the Official opening of Ionad an Bhlascaoid Mhóir, Daingean Ui Chúis, Co Chiarraí /The Blasket Centre, Dingle, Co. Kerry. Fáilte Ireland, the Office of Public Works and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have together invested €2.9million into the Centre. The project includes a complete refurbishment of the Centre’s exhibitions and provides an imaginative re-telling of the story of the Blasket islands, their rich heritage and their literature which is of national and international significance. Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan.

Lorcán Ó Cinnéde, Manager, Ionad an Bhlascaoid, with The Minister for State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan, re-opened the iconic Blasket Centre (Ionad an Bhlascaoid) in Dún Chaoin on the Western edge of the Dingle Peninsula. The new visitor experience has officially opened at the Blasket Islands following an investment of €2.9million from Fáilte Ireland, the Office of Public Works and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan.

Islanders…Maírín Uí Shé, Cathair an Treanntaigh, stands beside the illustrations of her Uncle Seán Feilí Ó Cathaín and Grandfather, Muirís Ó Catháin. The Minister for State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan and Máire Ní Shúilleabháin Uí Chíobháin, daughter of famed Blasket author Muiris Ó Súilleabháin, today re-opened the iconic Blasket Centre (Ionad an Bhlascaoid) in Dún Chaoin on the Western edge of the Dingle Peninsula. The new visitor experience has officially opened at the Blasket Islands today, following an investment of €2.9million from Fáilte Ireland, the Office of Public Works and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan.

The Minister for State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan and Máire Ní Shúilleabháin Uí Chíobháin, Centre, daughter of famed Blasket author Muiris Ó Súilleabháin, and Katy Morrisroe, OPW, who re-opened the iconic Blasket Centre (Ionad an Bhlascaoid) in Dún Chaoin on the Western edge of the Dingle Peninsula. The new visitor experience has officially opened at the Blasket Islands today, following an investment of €2.9million from Fáilte Ireland, the Office of Public Works and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan.

Lorcán Ó Cinnéde, Manager, Ionad an Bhlascaoid, 2nd left, and Máire Ní Shúilleabháin Uí Chíobháin, daughter of famed Blasket author Muiris Ó Súilleabháin, at the offical opening by The Minister for State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan, the iconic Blasket Centre (Ionad an Bhlascaoid) in Dún Chaoin on the Western edge of the Dingle Peninsula. The new visitor experience has officially opened at the Blasket Islands following an investment of €2.9million from Fáilte Ireland, the Office of Public Works and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. Included, Mary Stack, Fáilte Ireland, Maurice Buckley, Chairman OPW and Deputy Brendan Griffin. TD. Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan

The Great Blasket Centre/Ionad an Bhlascaoid welcomed its first visitors in two years on Tuesday morning - a day after Minster for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan and Máire Ní Shúilleabháin Uí Chíobháin, of famed Blasket island stock, officially re-opened the centre following a €3 million upgrade.

A large crowd of descendants of the islanders and the surrounding Gaeltacht community, along with local dignitaries and people who worked on the project, gathered in the centre on Monday for the official opening during which Minister O’Donovan and Máire Ní Shúilleabháin Uí Chíobháin, daughter of islander and author of Fiche Bliain ag Fás, Muiris Ó Súilleabháin, jointly unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.

It is expected that the refurbished exhibition – listed as a keynote Fáilte Ireland attraction - will draw extra visitors to the area and increase annual visitor numbers from 50,000 to 63,000 over the next five years.

The number crunchers estimate that this will generate €1.6 million for the local economy and will create up to 250 jobs in spin-off businesses providing services for the additional visitors.

The Blasket Centre already employs 20 people and Bainisteoir Lorcán Ó Cinnéide paid tribute to the work put in by the team over the past months to bring the refurbishment to completion.

As well as being a major international tourist attraction the centre is also a resource for local people according to Lorcán. Speaking on Monday he quoted the former school principal and co-founder of Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne, Donnchadh Ó Conchúír (RIP), when he said: “Heritage is the sum of our resources for living”.

“We are not a people looking backwards,” he added. “We are facing into the future with the resource and knowledge of what went before us… We as a Gaeltacht community are very fortunate, we have all of this as a resource at our backs.”

The team at the Blasket Centre were advised and assisted with the redesign by external consultants as well as local experts. ‘Interpretative Planning and Narrative’ was provided by Laura Murtagh, Scottish company ‘Bright’ based in Edinburgh were responsible for the interpretative designs and the digital and audio visual displays were produced by Thought Different.

The fit-out and models were designed and produced by a company called Marcon and a naomhóg that forms a centrepiece in the exhibition was built by Eddie Hutch.

The centre will be open from 10am to 6pm daily until the end of October.