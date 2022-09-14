Blasket bursary presented to Dún Chaoin student

At the presentation of Sparánacht an Bhlascaoid in Ionad an Bhlascaoid on Friday night were, from left: Pádraig Firtéar, Cathaoirleach, Fondúireacht an Bhlascaoid, Jerry Hayes, Maureen Carney-Hayes, Bríd Ní Lúing, Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne, Liam Ó hÓgáin, Fionnán Ó hÓgáin, Ruth Uí Ógáin.

The daughter of a former Blasket Islander travelled to West Kerry from her home in the USA to present Sparántacht an Bhlascaoid an award founded by her father Dr. Micheál Ó Cearna.

Maureen Carney Hayes presented the award of €1,000 to Dún Chaoin student Liam Ó hÓgáin at an event as part of Ceiliúradh an Bhlascaoid on Friday night.

Founded by her father, deceased Blasket Islander Dr. Micheál Ó Cearna, ‘Sparántacht an Bhlascaoid’ is presented to third level students from Corca Dhuibhne who have an interest in Blasket Island culture.

Dr. Mike Carney, who left the Great Blasket in 1936, was described by Fondúireacht an Bhlascaoid as “the most trenchant and influential advocate for the conservation of the unique heritage of the Great Blasket”.

He started the Bursary in 2010 and it has continued since his death in 2015, now sponsored by Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne.

Liam will commence his study of Dlí agus Gaeilge in Ollscoil Chorcaigh this autumn, according to Cathaoirleach of Fondúireacht an Bhlascaoid, Pádraig Feirtéar.