Black Valley SOS: Please save our school

Nessa O'Donoghue with her little brother Darragh O'Donoghue , Susan Tangney, Ana Downing, Catrina Buckley, Eilise Sullivan and Dabbie Sullivan pictured on Tuesday at the Valley National School. Photo: Tatyana McGough Expand

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

The Gap of Dunloe National School in the Black Valley is to close its doors this June following a decision by the Bishop of Kerry to shut the rural school. It is a decision that has caused anger and upset in the local community who feel that its permanent closure be the “end of their community”.

A petition was delivered to Bishop Ray Browne recently calling for the school to remain open. The residents also sought a meeting with the Bishop to discuss the potential closure. However, no such meeting occurred and a decision was taken to close the school which residents read about in their parish newsletter.  

