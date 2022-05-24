Black Valley SOS: Please save our school

The Gap of Dunloe National School in the Black Valley is to close its doors this June following a decision by the Bishop of Kerry to shut the rural school. It is a decision that has caused anger and upset in the local community who feel that its permanent closure be the “end of their community”.

A petition was delivered to Bishop Ray Browne recently calling for the school to remain open. The residents also sought a meeting with the Bishop to discuss the potential closure. However, no such meeting occurred and a decision was taken to close the school which residents read about in their parish newsletter.

This week residents once again appealed for a meeting with the Bishop.

“This [the closure] we feel will be the end of our community in the long term which is heart-breaking … We are hoping to have a meeting with someone from the Bishop’s office to discuss our ideas and to give us and the school a chance at least, because there is never any going back,” said Spokesperson for the Black Valley Community Group, Ann Marie O’Donoghue in an email on Tuesday to the Bishop.

The Diocese of Kerry has confirmed that the decision is due to the dwindling number of students at the school

“The Black Valley National School [Gap of Dunloe NS] is closing this summer at the end of the school year, as it has an enrolment of two students, making the continuance of the school unsustainable,” the Diocese said in a statement to The Kerryman this week.

There has been ongoing decline in student numbers at the school with just five enrolled last year – three of which have left in the interim, leaving just two pupils at the school. There is just one teacher at the school, the principal.

In a petition to the Diocese of Kerry recently, the Black Valley community highlighted their concerns at the proposed closure.

“This is a watershed time for our community, as any decision to close the school would, we believe, lead to the decline and eventual expiration of our unique community,” the petition stated.

“The Black Valley residents have been working with the local council, politicians and other agencies on the regeneration of our community. We are advancing technology and are working on plans to build a community / heritage centre. We see the school as a central part of our community going into the future. We would welcome a meeting to discuss the potential our school and community has to offer,” the petition continued.

The school intended to apply for Gaelscoil status in the hope that a change in patronage would increase student numbers. However, the further reduction in numbers made this unviable but the local community believe it was given no chance to succeed and are pleading for families to come forward to show interest in the Gaelscoil proposal.

They are now pleading with the Minster for Education Norma Foley and the Bishop of Kerry to keep the school open.

The school originally opened in 1869 and the present building opened in 1985 thanks to land donated by a local family and with contributions from the community.

“There are young adults living in the Valley now who earnestly anticipate sending their future children to the school that they themselves attended,” the petition continued.

“There is a fantastic principal and staff working here. We have high hopes for the development of the school as a Gaelscoil and are confident with this opportunity we will re-populate the school and the area,” it added.

Just last year the school was chosen as one of three rural schools to get high speed broadband under the roll-out of the national broadband scheme. Education Minister Norma Foley welcomed the news at that time. But just over 12 months later the school is to close.

A spokesperson for the Minister said this week that any decision to close the school was for the patron and the Department had been notified of the closure.

Local TD Michael Healy-Rae said the decision to close is a ‘devastating blow’ to the community.

“I would have hoped with remote working, more and more areas like the Black Valley would be desirable places to live but the one thing we need is a school nearby. If we lose the school it would be hard to see it re-open.”

Deputy Healy-Rae has called on Minister Foley to examine all options. “We could easily have 10-15 pupils in the future.”