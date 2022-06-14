Kerry

‘Bitterly disappointed’ at final decision to close Black Valley NS

Photo l to R Nessa O'Donoghue with her little brother Darragh O'Donoghue , Susan Tangney, Ana Downing, Debbie Sullivan, Catrina Buckley and Eilise Sullivan pictured at the Gap of Dunloe Blakc Valley National School.Photo byTatyana McGough

Photo l to R Nessa O'Donoghue with her little brother Darragh O'Donoghue , Susan Tangney, Ana Downing, Debbie Sullivan, Catrina Buckley and Eilise Sullivan pictured at the Gap of Dunloe Blakc Valley National School.Photo byTatyana McGough

Sinead Kelleher

The local community in the Black Valley are ‘bitterly disappointed’ at the decision by the Bishop of Kerry to close the Black Valley School in the coming weeks.

A local group had met with Diocesan representatives in recent weeks in a bid to save the school. They had remained hopeful that the decision would be re-examined but their hopes were dashed on Monday when they were informed the closure is to go ahead. 

