Bishop of Kerry apologises for pulpit attack against transgenderism and gay couples

Kerry church-goers left shocked at priest’s sermon and walk out in protest.

Stephen Fernane

Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne has apologised for derogatory comments made by Fr Sean Sheehy that resulted in over 30 parishioners walking out of Mass at St Mary’s Church in Listowel at the weekend.

The diocese of Kerry was quick to distance itself from Fr Sheehy’s sermon that condemned transgenderism, same-sex couples, and supplying condoms to teenagers. 

