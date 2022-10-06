Bia Dingle brand to promote food from West Kerry

Dingle has a reputation for quality food but it does not have a recognisable brand – a weakness that is to be addressed by a food branding strategy for the Dingle Peninsula which was launched last Saturday morning as part of the Dingle Food Festival.

The initiative, entitled ‘Bia Dingle’, aims to promote and foster high quality food production that can survive the challenges presented by climate change by using modern techniques, while drawing on the rich culture and traditions of the land and the sea around West Kerry.

The strategy is backed up by an extensive report which lays out a plan for the development of a vibrant food producing community in West Kerry, composed of farmers, fishermen, artisan food producers, chefs, food tour operators and anyone who is interested in the future of quality sustainable food production on the peninsula.

The plan aims to improve the experience of West Kerry for visitors, by having more locally produced food available in the shops and restaurants and to ensure that there is food security for people living in the area.

The group behind the initiative aims to formally establish the Corca Dhuibhne Food Network as a co-operative that will implement the strategy to retain, attract, foster and celebrate sustainable food producers, products and traditions of the Dingle Peninsula and surrounding waters.

The strategy was launched on Saturday as Dingle Food Festival emerged from two years of Covid lockdowns to welcome thousands of visitors who came to town with food on their minds.

The numbers thronging the mostly pedestrianised streets of Dingle were slightly up on 2019, when the festival was last held, and over the course of the weekend they ate every Taste Trail morsel that was on offer and licked the plate clean. One Taste Trail outlet had prepared what seemed like an ample supply of 800 portions, but they were forced to shut up shop when they sold out in only two hours.

Food Festival Chairman Matthew Seán Ó Grifín, who worked flat out over the weekend along with a band of dedicated volunteers, described the festival as “a community thing that works when everybody gives a hand” and he thanked all those who put their shoulder to the wheel when needed.

He said help would be especially welcome from those whose businesses benefit directly from the festival and on that same point he said the festival would be very happy to accept financial contributions as it endeavours to settle to cost of running the event.