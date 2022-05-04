‘Between nappies and shoes the horses in Killarney will be better dressed than us’

Horses in Killarney could be asked to wear special shoes amid concerns that horse's hooves are damaging local roads. File photo of Killarney National Park with jarvey in the background.

Horses in Killarney could potentially be wearing special shoes as well as nappies as councillors and council management look for a solution to the ongoing problem that horses hooves are wearing down local roads.

Council management said they have looked everywhere for a solution to the problem which is particularly a cause of concern in Mission Road where the road needs to be repaired again due to the deterioration of the road surface which is believed to be linked to the horses hooves travelling along the route to Killarney National Park.

Cllr Niall Kelleher queried if a solution would be to to see if other materials could be used on horses’ hooves.

"Are there other materials that could be used for horses’ shoes, I am no farrier or vet but that is what is causing the difficulty? Yes?,” he queried.

Senior Engineer John Ahern replied that was the problem but he said he did not know what the solution was.

"We are not suggesting that we change the shoes of horses, we are not going down the road of telling jarveys to change the shoes [of horses],” said Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour).

Cllr Maura Healy Rae quipped: “Between shoes and nappies the horses will be better dressed than ourselves”. She further suggested that a pathway from the HaHa to the national park would be a solution but such a solution had already been suggested and previously vetoed.

Cllr Kelleher told Cllr Healy-Rae not to drag him into an old argument about nappies and said the plan for a pathway was not approved.

Cllr Brendan Cronin said that a pathway to the park would be the solution but he said that the “hierarchy in the park” do not seem to be on the side of the plan. He said that the introduction of the nappies was hugely successful and that a solution has to be found regarding road damage.

"There is a drain through the main artery. It looks dreadful, it gives the impression that we are putting down inferior material,” Cllr Cronin continued.

Killarney Municipal Engineer John Ahern said that the issue might be something “we have to live with”.

He said the council had done all they can and will continue to maintain the road. He said that the council has discussed the issue with specialised tarmac companies and has looked at research papers in the US and Austria to see what can be done.

Cllr Donal Grady said he would be “careful and brief”, stating that the council should talk to their equivalent in Blackpool.

The introduction of ‘nappies’ or ‘dung catchers’ for the horses led to huge rows at local level in 2009, including a picket at Killarney National Park but ultimately the nappies were introduced.