Betty Crosbie (93) lived an ‘incredible life’

An Taoiseach Bertie Ahern TD with Nora Mannix who recently celebrated her 98th birthday and got a hip replacement, Minister John O'Donoghue TD, Betty Crosbie and Frances Mannix during a visit to South Kerry Constituency. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

The late Betty Crosbie Mill Road Killarney when she celebrated 75 years in Fianna Fail this year as he holds a framed photo of herself and An Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD which she was given for her birthday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Killarney is once again coming to terms with the loss of another great community person following the death of Betty Crosbie in recent days.

The 93-year old played a huge role in the community throughout her life and her wonderful nature made her a friend of all those that knew her.

She passed away on Saturday at her daughter’s Aisling’s residence surrounded by her family and her death is a huge loss not only to her loving family but to the whole of Killarney. She was a key figure in the town and will be remembered for so much having spent her life helping others.

Described in her death notice as having lived an “incredible life filled with hard work, compassion, determination and fun” Betty will be remembered for so much not least her wonderful generosity. She travelled over to Belarus regularly and played a key role in helping those affected by the disaster down through the years even right up to recent years. Just a few years ago she travelled there and spoke about the poverty she experienced there.

It was a charity that was close to heart and as president and founder she helped children affected by the disaster in any way she could including regular trips to Killarney with the charity and helped organise help for their medical needs while they were here. After these trips stopped she still continued to fundraise for the charity and was always sorting donations and ensuring these along with any funds were donated to those in need.

This kindness was just one characteristic of the wonderful woman that Betty was.

She was a staunch Fianna Fail woman marking more than 75 years as a member of the party playing a central role in canvassing and campaigning down through the years. She also met many of the central figures in the party not least former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and even more recently current Taoiseach Michéal Martin.

She was an adored mother and grandmother and won Munster Grandparent of the year back in 2016 when he was 88 having been nominated by her grand-daughter for the title.

Before moving to Killarney, Betty lived in Sneem with her husband Noel where they ran a B&B and she was among those who met the French President Charles De Gaulle when he visited the South Kerry village. It was a holiday to the village that prompted her to set up home there in 1969 with her husband, Noel, who died at the age of just 49.

Betty was born in Galway more that 87 years ago, she spent the first 15 years of her life in Cork, before the family returned to Dublin. Her Cork born father worked for the Civil Service. Her mother was Catherine Hickey from Kilgarvan

She became as well-known in Killarney as she had been in Sneem once again with the kindness and compassion shining through her charity work in the town including not only the Chernobyl charity but also St Vincent De Paul.

Loving wife of the late Noel and mother of the late baby Mary. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Karie, Noelle and Aisling, her sons-in-law, Peter and John, sister Eileen, brothers Con and Derry, grandchildren, Sarah, Nick, Jason, Peter, Siran, Keelin, Seán and Abbie and great grandson Wyatt, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday (Today, October 25) from 4-6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass for Betty will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.