Some of the road markings that helped make 'the best summer ever' for the Maharees.

An improved traffic system and additional Garda support made this the best summer yet on the Maharees, according to the local Conservation Association.

For years, locals and visitors have had to endure increasing traffic delays during the summer as tourists took a trip to the sun, via the one narrow road that runs through the Maharees.

A survey conducted during the first week of August, 2019, counted 23,040 cars on the road. Another survey in August of the following year found 166 cars ‘wild parked’ along the roadside, in private driveways and in field entrances around the Maharabeg Cut area alone. When heavy traffic met careless parking, everything came to a halt: it was frustrating, dangerous and the locals were sick of it.

“There were constant tailbacks and access was a difficulty. Emergency vehicles wouldn’t have been able to get in, agricultural vehicles and fish trucks were constantly blocked or delayed. On top of that there are places where you have a lot of children crossing the road and it was dangerous,” said Maharees Conservation Association Chairperson Martha Farrell.

Following chaotic scenes on Maharees roads during the summer of 2020, the Conservation Association brought their survey evidence of traffic volumes and ‘wild parking’ to Kerry County Council and the Gardaí, seeking solutions.

Kerry County Council responded with traffic management measures such as line painting and the provision of a bigger temporary car park. Additional Gardaí were stationed in Castlegregory over the summer and the result was a dramatically improved experience for visitors and residents, according to Martha.

“We are delighted with the support of Kerry County Council, an Garda Síochána, Castlegregory Community Council, the NPWS and also that of our landowners, our committee and the wider resident and visiting community for their cooperation. We have to give credit where it’s due and this summer we received many positive comments on the improvements from residents and visitors alike. What we witnessed was a more enjoyable and safer experience for residents and visitors and probably for our wildlife,” said Martha.