Being far-right gives no right to drag the Irish tricolour through the dirt

Last July I covered the story of anglers suspended by the Irish Federation of Sea Anglers (IFSA) for what was deemed their ‘overzealous use’ of the Irish tricolour during a competition in the UK.

Within days, the IFSA backed down and issued an apology. The IFSA decision was motivated, in part, by the swell in public anger and support for the anglers who did nothing but show national pride at a sporting event.

Nothing stokes the ashes of Irish patriotism quite like censure for conveying pride in the orange, white, and green. A symbol of a people’s move against British Imperialism; a flag of destiny born out of a wish to be free and independent, to make decisions by ourselves alone.

It goes without saying people love the flag. They take pride in what it is meant to represent: unity between opposing traditions on the island. Far-fetched as this exemplification of the tricolour may sound, it is still symbolic of harmony.

When one adds all the above to the pot, it’s beyond astonishing that greater public outcry is not sparked by the tricolour’s use by people opposed to immigrants.

If the flag’s meaning is one of unity, surely the last place it should be found is in hostile environments outside refugee centres with men, women and children hoping to rekindle a new life in a new country.

The spectacle of protesters waving Irish tricolours at anti-immigrant rallies or wrapping the flag around their shoulders and chanting ‘get them out’ at women and children is a disgraceful scenario by those who, bizarrely, claim to be protectors of the flag.

These same far-right groups hijack other Irish emblems like the harp and writing their missives of doom and gloom to people in Celtic knot-work font.

They splash the 1916 Proclamation on their literature blatantly ignoring its international dimension and its call to the ‘exiled children’ in America. If the appeal to Ireland’s diaspora in the Proclamation were a ten-tonne boulder of irony that landed on the lap of these far-right activists it would, sadly, still be lost on them.

But back to the flag. The tricolour, where it represents a country, usually has a weary past when viewed through a modern lens. Links with ‘struggle’ and ‘self-determination’ are woven in the fabric of national flags. The Irish tricolour is no different.

The tricolour’s association with the Provisional IRA campaign in the 1970s and ‘80s is considered by many as having set the flag’s liberation back as an emblem to be embraced by all.

Perhaps it was during the late Jack Charlton’s reign as Ireland football manager, and the dizzy occasions built around Italia ’90 and USA ’94, that we were able to reclaim ownership of the tricolour as a symbol of unity. For the first time, possibly in history, it felt like the flag could be adopted without a need to accede to some fixed point on a political map.

Next followed the Good Friday Agreement and the slow death of paramilitarism. The era of emerging peace set the flag free again. No longer encumbered with sterile political perspectives, the Irish tricolour could fly a whole new meaning over our heads.

And now it’s being hijacked again by a new cause: anti-immigration. The tricolour is facing another prolonged period of misuse and misrepresentation if we fail to make the distinction abundantly clear.

Far-right extremists bask in the use of national flags. Anywhere one hears diatribe about national preservation usually finds a flag helplessly propping up some rogue view about race and cultural purity.

What we are witnessing outside refugee centres, and on various social media platforms, is a troubling rise in ethic nationalism. One only has to view the way societal issues in the UK were seized on in the past by far-right movements, who used it to bolster claims that immigration was the source of England’s economic woes. It all sounds eerily familiar.

The protest against immigrants at East Wall in County Dublin has attracted a sinister far-right faction. They are using the situation as a launching pad for a narrower, bigoted position.

But ordinary residents are also there looking for answers. They have concerns about the capability of community services. A line needs to be drawn in the sand between these people and the forces of ethic nationalism intent on pushing through their garish agenda.

In fact, the warning to Government (as if it hasn’t already been told a thousand times by now) is that if you fail to genuinely take the concerns of honest, ordinary residents on board in a meaningful way, you risk leaving a gap up the inside for extremists to run into.

The Irish tricolour – shameful and all as its use at immigrant rallies is – at least serves as a marker for far-right territory to be avoided. I’m no expert on forecasting the outcome of events. Neither am I a staunch nationalist. I do, however, know enough of the known unknowns to know that any place one sees an Irish tricolour being used to make a negative point about immigration should be avoided like the plague.

As far as I’m concerned, the Irish tricolour can show up at the 18th hole at Augusta, in the stands of the Aviva Stadium or in the frenzy of Cheltenham Racecourse in March. But when it shows up outside a refugee centre – being waved at women and children while chanting ‘get them out’ – it typifies the lowest form of use of an emblem so cherished by so many.