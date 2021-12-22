Behind the Mask: how Killarney lived with COVID and came back stronger

L-R Gene Tangney, Behind the Mask Author Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan and Christina Tangney, pictured at the Killarney Avenue Hotel for the launch of Behind the Mask, a book for charity benefitting the Irish Cancer Society, Nathan's Walk Pieta House & gift tokens for the Covid team at UHK 2020. Photo by Marek Hajdasz

Pictured at the launch of Behind the Mask, a book dedicated to the late Garda Paudie Twohig (& Pat & Mary Carroll) were left to right Paudie's sister Mairead Twohig, his brother Tadhg Twohig, Author Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan, daughter Baby Olivia Twohig, Paudie's Wife Diane Twohig, his Mum Maura & Dad John. Photo by Marek Hajdasz

A book chronicling how the people of Killarney coped during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 is being snapped up in local bookshops in the days leading up to Christmas.

‘Killarney Behind the Mask’ tells the stories of ordinary men, women and children whose lives were turned upside down from January to December 2020 as Killarney battened down the hatches.

The book was written and published by Killarney photographer Marie Carroll O’Sullivan, who made it her business to photograph and chat to as many local people as possible, initially within her 2km travel limit, and later further afield, to gain a sense of how Killarney dealt with the pandemic. Speaking at the official launch on Saturday, author Marie said ‘Behind the Mask’ oozes with community spirit, as demonstrated throughout the pandemic.

“Through my eyes, it was never a big project, more a labour of love. I am immensely proud to showcase our beautiful town during a time when we radiated exceptional positivity and resilience,” she said.

“Behind the Mask gives the opportunity to give back to society as well as the beneficiaries involved, and I thank each and every person involved who honoured me by smiling down my lens in making this history book a possibility,” Marie said.

The 364-page hardback, coffee-table-style publication was officially launched at the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Saturday evening, and the guest speakers included Mayor of Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney and the inspirational Ian O’Connell, who wrote the foreword to the book.

The publication is dedicated to Marie’s parents, Mary and the late Pat; and to the late Killarney Garda Paudie Twohig who – alongside his wife, Diane – contributed hugely to the book.

The beneficiaries of the sale of the book are the Kerry branch of the Irish Cancer Society and Pieta House-Nathan’s Walk, while Marie has also decided to donate part of the proceeds to purchase gifts for staff at University Hospital Kerry.

Paudie’s wife, Garda Diane Collins, spoke about the loss of Paudie, who passed away at the age of 44 in August, and how this book has helped give her a focus.

“Behind the Mask is an incredible piece of work,” she said. “Marie found the positive side of the pandemic and captured the very spirit of what has got all of us through the last two years. Marie gave Paudie and I focus during it all, and she gave me a goal afterwards. I am truly humbled that she has dedicated this book to Paudie. He was so happy that sharing our story helped and that something good could come out of something so difficult.

“Killarney was his adopted home, and I know that, like me, he would be so honoured to have Behind the Mask dedicated to him, as well as to Marie’s parents.

“A broken heart opens you to the very core. It leaves sharp and very jagged edges, but the kindnesses and support we have received has helped round and smooth these.

“This project has helped get me through the hard days and the nights that feel like forever, so from the bottom of my broken heart, thank you to those involved.”

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney said while everybody featured in the stories and photographs between the covers of Killarney Behind the Mask has a unique story to tell, there is one common thread running through it all and one word that keeps springing to mind as you read it – resilience.

“It tells very personal stories about the fear and anxiety felt, the sorrow experienced, the sacrifices made, the friends and family that were missed and the sudden loss of life as we knew it. But don’t get me wrong: this is not a sad book – far from it. It’s a fabulously uplifting publication that shows the world how one great town lived with COVID-19 and came out the other side, bruised, battered, shaken but, in a funny way, stronger, more determined and more together than ever before,” Mayor Moloney said.

At the launch, Ian O’Connell said he was delighted to be associated with Killarney Behind the Mask because this project is all about community.

The book, designed by Sinead Collins of Design by Sinead; and edited by John O’Mahony of O’Mahony Media, retails at €35 and is available at Easons on Main Street; Bricín on High Street; Kerry Catering Supplies at the Countess Shopping Centre; and O’Connor’s Newsagents on Beech Road.