Beaufort Walk gifts €16k to Kerry Hospice

The O’Sullivan Family from Beaufort presenting the proceeds from the Remembering Jamie Walk to the Kerry Hospice Night Nurse Programme. From left: Maura O’Sullivan (KHF), Simon O’Sullivan, Andrea O’Connor (KHF), Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Helen Keogh (KHF), Patricia O’Sullivan and Andrea O’Donoghue (KHF). Photo by Con Dennehy

Walkers who put their best foot forward along the scenic Tomies Wood Trail in Beaufort this Summer during a walk to commemorate the memory of local man Jamie O’Sullivan were rewarded for their efforts this week when the O’Sullivan family presented €16,295 to the Kerry Hospice Night Nurse Programme.

More than 400 friends, family and community gathered at the scenic location in June for the “Remembering Jamie” walk, organised by parents Patricia and Simon and his brother Diarmuid, which was an occasion to reminisce, share stories and remember a young man that made an indelible impact during his short and memorable life.

A native of Gerah in Beaufort, Jamie lost his brave and dignified battle with cancer in 2021. Due to Covid 19 restrictions at the time, many of his friends and wider community were unable to celebrate his life, his many talents and his ability to touch the lives of so many people in a variety of ways.

"Jamie was just 31 when he left us. He lived in London and Dublin, but home at the foot of the MacGillycuddy Reeks was his endearing love, a place he called home and an area that inspired him. We were astounded at the response to the walk which was a fitting tribute to Jamie. The local response was phenomenal with the business community such as Kate Kearney’s and Pat Sheehan coming on board. We will be forever grateful for this outpouring of generosity,” said Diarmuid.

“Jamie’s book, “The Powerful Nan Nee”, was a joyous labour of love, written during his cancer battle. The book is a beautiful work, enjoyed by children and the not so young. It wasreprinted for the walk and sold out immediately thanks in part to the amazing art work from pupils attending Cullina and Kilgobnet National Schools.”

Speaking at the presentation of the cheque in the Palliative Care Unit in Tralee this week, Maura O’Sullivan, treasurer of the Kerry Hospice Foundation, expressed delight at the sum raised from the walk.

“This was a phenomenal sum of money which will assist with the Night Nurse Programme, a key element for individuals on their cancer journey to remain at home in the loving care of their family. The walk, organised by Patricia, Simon and Diarmuid, was a lovely and fitting tribute to Jamie and highlights the respect and popularity Jamie and his family have in the greater Beaufort and Mid Kerry area. We thank them for their overwhelming generosity and we will keep them in our prayers and thoughts.”