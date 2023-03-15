Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Beaufort man has not paid cent of five-figure sum owed to Tattersalls since 2015

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A Beaufort man has not paid a cent of the more-than €12,500 he owed to Tattersalls when an instalment order was granted in March 2015, Cahersiveen District Court has heard.

Aidan O’Reilly of Shanacloon, Beaufort, was to pay six €2,000 monthly instalments to the horse-auction mart, with the first payment due in June 2015. A seventh payment of just over €500 would have cleared the balance.

Privacy