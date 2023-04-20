Beaufort Autism Golf Classic to raise funds for St Francis’ Special School services

The Autism Golf Classic in aid of St Francis' Special School will take place at Beaufort Golf Club on Friday April 28. Stock image.

Organisers of the upcoming Autism Golf Classic will be hoping that this current spell of good weather continues until at least next Friday April 28, the date of the big fundraising event in aid of the Autism Parents Group in St Francis’ Special School in Beaufort.

It’s been a few years now since the event has been able to go ahead with the last staging of it taking place back in 2019 with the pandemic stopping any further events in their tracks; now though, organisers say that they are delighted to be back in action and that they are eagerly counting down the days until tee off at Beaufort Golf Club.

All funds raised on the day will go towards supporting the children of St Francis’ Special School with their private therapies such as Speech and Language which organisers described as an absolutely “vital” one for almost all children.

"We’re blessed that we are able to continue this amazing service with the fundraising that's achieved so far, the children have their very own private S.L.T weekly supported by Kerry Speech and Language clinic. I would like to thank all our raffle sponsors for their amazing prizes and all our Golf sponsors for helping us making this Golf classic a growing success after our long break,” said Brigitta Looney this week.

As well as this, like any good fundraiser, it would not be complete without a good old fashioned monster raffle which will take place after the prize giving round; the top prize to be won in the raffle is a two-night stay at the Parknasilla Resort and Spa. Other fantastic prizes up for grabs are hotel breaks, dinners, lunches, afternoon teas, vouchers and hampers.

Michael Healy Rae will be the M.C for the raffle with tickets costing just €5

Finally, on behalf of the Parents Committee Madeline Murphy, Jacqueline Riordan, Tracy Sullivan, Esther O Hara, Pauline Cronin, Siobhan McAuliffe, Isobel McCarthy and Angela Doherty, Brigitta said that they would like to thank everyone who has sponsored and supported us to date and helping them to raise much needed funds for this service.

Teams are filling up nicely at present so if you are interested in booking a tee time or securing yourself a raffle ticket, please contact Sonny 087 243 8535 or Brigitta on 087 630 3659. A team of three will cost €180 including a meal.

All sponsorship is welcome on the day too; a tee box will cost €50 while at the Green is €100. All business are advertised throughout the event.

See the poster in the gallery above for all the details...