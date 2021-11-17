Kerry

BBC presenter Nolan sues Tralee man Eddie Barrett over tweets

Eddie Barrett, who is being sued by BBC presenter Stephen Nolan. Expand

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Tralee man Eddie Barrett is refusing to comment on impending High Court action taken against him by the high-profile BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan over Twitter posts which Mr Nolan claims are defamatory.

When contacted by The Kerryman to comment on a series of tweets made by Mr Barrett (60) against Mr Nolan that were reported in the Belfast-based newspaper ‘Sunday Life’, Mr Barrett declined to comment.

