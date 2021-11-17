BBC presenter Nolan sues Tralee man Eddie Barrett over tweets

Tralee man Eddie Barrett is refusing to comment on impending High Court action taken against him by the high-profile BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan over Twitter posts which Mr Nolan claims are defamatory.

When contacted by The Kerryman to comment on a series of tweets made by Mr Barrett (60) against Mr Nolan that were reported in the Belfast-based newspaper ‘Sunday Life’, Mr Barrett declined to comment.

He is alleged to have caused offence to Mr Nolan and is being pursued for substantial damages.

Mr Nolan, whose abrasive style has a huge following throughout the North due to his prime-time radio and TV shows, earlier this year received a six-figure settlement for online abuse when represented by high-profile libel and media lawyer, Paul Tweed.

Mr Tweed, who is also representing the North’s Health Minister Robin Swann in his action concerning comments made about him by singer Van Morrison, confirmed that proceedings have been lodged against Mr Barrett, but because the matter is active, he would not comment any further.

Mr Barrett is a supporter and activist for the Sinn Féin Party in Kerry for over 50-years.

He is being accused of promoting online ‘hatred, violence and bigotry’ in his tweets to Mr Nolan.

Mr Barrett reportedly tweeted that Mr Nolan is a ‘hate vendor’ and a ‘bigoted hatred spreader’ who promotes loyalist terrorism through his media work.

Mr Nolan was even compared to the Nazi Party chief propagandist, Joseph Goebbels, by Mr Barrett.

Other tweets Mr Barrett directed at Mr Nolan include the charge of ‘loyalist bullies’ who wish to return to the days when Irish nationalists were ‘put under your heel’.

Mr Barrett is alleged to have tweeted: ‘But the days of you loyalist bullies is well and truly over and even arch Goebbels like propagandist Stephen Nolan is drying up… Unification of Ireland is coming, suck it up.’

Mr Barrett also tweeted that Mr Nolan should be sacked by the BCC.

The Sunday Life newspaper claims it contacted Mr Barrett in the summer over accusations of libel against Mr Nolan. However, Mr Barrett denied this saying he ‘deeply’ resented the inference.

A Kerry Sinn Féin Party member told The Kerryman that Mr Barrett’s comments were made in a private capacity and that the party distanced itself from his views.

“Eddie was tweeting in a private capacity and they are his own personal views. Whatever Eddie says on Twitter is his own business. It has nothing to do with the Sinn Féin Party in Kerry,” said a party member.

Mr Barrett has been a prominent businessman in Tralee for many years, including in his role with Norths Auctioneers Real Estate Co Ltd.

He is staunch nationalist and republican, and former Chairman of the Austin Stacks GAA Club in Tralee.