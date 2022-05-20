Battle of the Bands heating up at Mike the Pies

It's on! Battle of the Bands kicking off at Mike the Pies.

Mike the Pie's proprietor Aiden O'Connor and sound engineer Paul 'Cookie' Doyle from Killarney launching Battle of the Bands at the Listowel venue. Photo by John Kelliher

One of the nation’s best-loved music venues is pulling out all the stops for homegrown talent once more as it launches a high-octane Battle of the Bands.

And it's heating up already at Mike the Pie's in Listowel, with 24 acts from Kerry, Limerick, Cork, Galway and Dublin already signed up for a summer of competitive performance.

Interest is intensifying as this is one of the first battle of the bands in this neck of the woods in some time, Mike the Pie’s proprietor Aiden O’Connor told The Kerryman.

"It’s probably one of the first battle of the bands here in a few years, and it was just something that came into my head having been listening to an interview with Power of Dreams, who played in Mike the Pies in March. In it they were recalling how important it had been to them winning a battle of the bands in Limerick back in the day,” Aiden said.

"I spoke to a few in the music business and was advised to speak to Dermot Lambert who runs Garageland in Dublin. He gave me great advice and that's how it got started.”

It was born out of the suspicion that there is a lot of musical talent in North Kerry and West Limerick simply going under the radar. Aiden’s suspicion is proving correct.

"We got great interest, with 24 acts already signed up. There is going to be a series of heats starting on June 10 and taking place on June 16, 17, 23 and 24. One winner and one wild card will go through from each heat with the winners battling it out in the finals at Mike the Pies on July 22," Aiden explained.

There’s a tasty prize in the wings for the winner – the opportunity to record a single at Camden Studio in Dublin (owned by Bressie) that will be released through FIFA Records in Cork (label home of The Frank and Walters).

The deadline for entries is fast approaching – Friday, May 27 next. Original songs only and the event is strictly over-18s. Email mtpbattleofthebands@hotmail.com.