Battle lines redrawn in LNG saga as COP26 brings climate debate centre stage

The deep-water Ballylongford Landbank site on which it is proposed to build the long-mooted LNG facility.

WELL over two thousand people have signed petitions both in favour and in opposition to the renewed plans for the long-mooted €650 million liquid natural gas facility on the Ballylongford Landbank – as the battle lines take shape in what is already proving one of the nation's hottest flashpoints in the climate debate.

The petitions, along with numerous submissions on the plan, were posted and hand delivered to An Bord Pleanála by the close of deadline for observations on the fresh LNG plans currently before it. It is to decide on the planning by March 7 next.

On the one side is ranged a host of environmental groups opposed to the plant tying the country into continued reliance on fossil fuels; and what they fear is its potential to use gas obtained through the controversial ‘fracking’ method in the US.

On the other side is a host of voices supporting Shannon LNG’s plan for the landbank for its potential to boost a flagging local economy and secure a supply of gas for Ireland not reliant on the Scottish interconnectors.

Increasingly, many economic commentators are coming around to what local supporters have been warning for sometime: That without the power plant the plan also contains Ireland is facing years of intermittment power outages.

North Kerry is where the climate/power debate is now focusing most keenly. Locals are acutely aware of the ageing nature of the old ESB infrastructure at the 530MW Tarbert Island station, closed again this week due to technical problems in what led to yet another amber alert.

The LNG power plant would reset the country’s energy supply at a time when the older systems are struggling to meet demand when the wind dips, supporters of it say.

Environmentalists are meanwhile pinning their hopes to the massive plans for offshore wind power in the Irish Sea and the Kerry/Clare coasts; aghast at the continued fossil fuel plans.

Hundreds of local signed petitions in recent weeks flagging their support for a plan they hope will revitalise the moribund economy of the region – considered among the most disadvantaged in Kerry. Tarbert Development Association sent a petition to ABP containing over 850 signatures – chiefly from local people – supporting the LNG plan.

Safety Before LNG group opposed to the project meanwhile presented a petition comprised of over 1,500 signatures to ABP by Friday – 76 of which were Irish politicians, from other constituencies than Kerry.The majority of signatories to this petition are from right across the world and around the country, in some indication of the interest it has generated far beyond Kerry.

Green Party members in Kerry, Limerick and Clare meanwhile also wrote to ABP by the deadline urging it to refuse permission. They informed ABP they were chiefly worried about the impact the plan would have on the rising hopes of transforming the whole estuary into a massive hub for landing offshore power.

Chairperson of the Green Party in Kerry Anluan Dunne said: “This project will not serve the people of North Kerry, nor the people of Ireland. The facility would have a short lifespan and would undermine the development of long-term sustainable jobs in North Kerry. With COP26 now underway we need to capitalise on the momentum to do better, faster which is what communities along the Shannon Estuary deserve. We want a swift decision, rejecting this application to put unnecessary this proposal to bed once and for all.”

On behalf of the Limerick Greens, Brian Leddin TD said: “The proposed development is against clearly-stated government policy and would lock Ireland into a highly polluting source of fuel. Over the next two weeks the International Conference of Parties will meet in Glasgow to discuss our global ambition to maintain temperatures on earth at a level where it is safe for human civilisation. The proposed Energy Park in Shannon does not align with this urgent global ambition.”

But for many, the ‘cleaner’ fossil fuel of gas represents the best chance Ireland has of transitioning to carbon neutrality without compromising the economy irreparably.

Tarbert Development Association spokesperson John Fox said that a petition the group ran in recent weeks showed that the people of North Kerry continue to support the plan in great numbers. “We were very pleasantly surprised with the level of support out there from local people, the people of North Kerry and from people closely connected to North Kerry,” Mr Fox told The Kerryman.

Aside from the online petition which garnered 850 plus signatures, the TDA also collected signatures – on an ad hoc basis – locally, again meeting what they said was widespread support. “The very clear message we got was that the people of North Kerry are in favour of this. End of story,” Mr Fox added.