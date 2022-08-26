Bats lead to refusal of Killarney Housing Development

Killarney Housing Development refused by An Bord Pleanála due to the effect it would have on the Lesser Horseshoe bat.

Plans for a major housing developing in Killarney have this week been refused by An Bord Pleanála due to the impact it would have on bats in the area.

The development proposed for Port Road was to construct 228 residential units ( 76 houses and 152 apartments) and a Créche

Portal Asset Holdings Ltd were behind the development. As it was classed as a Strategic Housing Development, the company has submitted the application directly to An Bord Pleanála.

A decision has been expected earlier in the summer but this week the planning board refused planning. In its decision the board said the development would lead to increased artificial lighting that would affect the lesser horseshoe bat.

“The Board Considers that having regard to the proximity of the subject site to the Killarney National Park, Macgillycuddy’s Reeks and Caragh River Catchment candidate Special Area of Conservation … it is considered that the proposed development may result in increased artificial lighting generated at both the construction and operational phases of the development and that may impact on Lesser Horseshoe Bats that commute along routes to the west of the Port Road/ Deenagh River,” the report said.

While the Killarney Housing Development would have been a huge step forward to addressing housing needs in the town, local residents living in the vicinity of the proposed development had campaigned against the project.

Residents in Millwood Housing Estate and in the vicinity of Port Road and St Margaret’s Road strongly criticised the development particularly the scale, height and traffic issues it would lead to.

This was the second application to the planning board for the development after An Bord Pleanála stated that further consideration was needed to consider such a development in 2021.

In May Kerry Kerry County Council recommended that An Bord Pleanála give the project the green light. A report presented to councillors at the time by council officials raised concerns about the development and councillors raised several issues including access to the development via Millwood.

In total 50 observations were made to An Bord Pleanála, many of them from local residents.