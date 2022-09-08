Barley threshing draws willing hands to West Kerry

Johnny Kellliher, Fergal Ó Grifín and Tony Bergin (back) with sacks of barley at the threshing on Matthew Griffin's land in Minard last Wednesday. Photo by Declan Malone

An acre of barley grown on Matthew Griffin’s land in Minard brought a community together on sunny summer days, it will feed cattle and care for the sick. All told, a pretty decent return for the work invested, even though Matthew isn’t very impressed with barley.

This is the second consecutive year that Matthew has grown grain. Having retired from his lifetime’s work as a builder, he was driven by the relative idleness of the Covid lockdown to grow a field of oats last year. At the time he might have wanted nothing more than to resurrect childhood memories but at the end of the day a fundraising idea that grew up around the oats donated €2,000 to the patient comfort fund in West Kerry Community Hospital.

The exercise was repeated this year and while Matthew was away in France around Easter Cian O’Sullivan planted the field of barley, which was harvested in mid-August and separated into grain and straw by Brendan Ferris’s threshing machine last Wednesday. Willing hands gathered to help with the work and, as would be right and proper with any good meitheal, there was food and drink and music to keep the spirits up.

Tony O’Loughlin, a bit of a wandering minstrel on holiday from Ennistymon in Co. Clare, came upon the threshing by accident but he had a perfect song for the occasion in ‘The Mowing Machine’, which told of happy childhood days saving oats on the farm before silage machines and tractors laid to rest that particular tradition. On a sunny day in Minard, with a Ransomes threshing making chunkety-chunk music in the background, it all made sense.

The money raised from collections held at the reaping and threshing of the barley will be donated to palliative care and by Tuesday about €1,000 had been raised, with more expected to come later.

“I said if it’ll raise a few euro for a good cause that’s reason enough to do it. It’ll do somebody good and the field will still be here,” said Matthew.

He added that while oats were commonly grown around cattle feed when he was a child, he had never seen a field of barley around Lios Póil until he planted them himself. But Matthew won’t plant barley again: it grows shorter and less densely than oats, which allows weeds to thrive and, all told, it’s just more trouble than it’s worth.