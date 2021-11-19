Bare heads in aid of Killorglin Hospice

Breda O’Sullivan and Michelle Jones of Killorglin Hospice accepting cheque for €2850, the proceeds of the Head Shave in The Forge Killorglin from organisers Emma Breen, Eoin O’Hagan and Lucy Breen in Killorglin. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

There’s a cold head for charity this month, as the Killorglin branch of the Kerry Hospice received the donations of a Headshave.

Emma Breen and Eoin O’Hagan raised €2,850 for the Hospice, with Eoin going under the razor last month in the Old Forge, Killorglin to bid farewell to “the most notorious mullet in Mid Kerry,” as described by the event’s Facebook page.

“I only said it to Eoin as a bit of a joke but then we started taking it seriously, and then it went from there. It was great, we did very well out of it, and we were very surprised that we made as much money as we did, but it was a good success and we were happy with it,” Emma explained.

“It’s a local charity and we know with Covid and everything that most charities, their funds were depleted due to being unable to fundraise, so we wanted to help out a local charity that we’d know the people involved and people who had used the service.”

Senior Staff Nurse in the Hospice, Breda O’Sullivan said, “It means a lot for us in the Hospice, we don’t have fundraisers at the moment so we’re very reliant on donations and people. It was a surprise to get the phone call but we were delighted to get that amount of money. We didn’t actually know how much was raised until we met them for the photo so that was a great surprise.

“There’s a lot of collecting in that money and we were delighted to get it.”