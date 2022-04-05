Banna left looking spick and span as 26 bags of litter collected at weekend

Volunteers pictured taking part in the Banna Beach clean up on Sunday morning where 26 bags of litter were collected.

Volunteers pictured taking part in the Banna Beach clean up on Sunday morning where 26 bags of litter were collected.

Volunteers pictured taking part in the Banna Beach clean up on Sunday morning where 26 bags of litter were collected.

Volunteers pictured taking part in the Banna Beach clean up on Sunday morning where 26 bags of litter were collected.

Volunteers pictured taking part in the Banna Beach clean up on Sunday morning where 26 bags of litter were collected.

This past Sunday marked the start of what is known nationally as National Spring Clean month, a time where volunteers all over the country give up their time to help clean up their community and right here at home in Kerry, locals certainly did their part for the cause as they turned out in force at Banna Beach.

For regular readers of The Kerryman, you will know that the dedication of those helping to keep the beautiful Banna Beach looking as spick and span as ever is second to none and this was shown once more at the weekend as 25 helpful volunteers spent the best part of an hour collecting litter from the beach, the dunes, and the approach road.

Read More

In total, they collected 26 bags of litter alongside a fishing crate, a gallon drum and a pallet.

Rachel Geary of Banna Coastcare wished to thank everyone that turned up and gave up their Sunday morning.

"The clean-ups provide an opportunity for volunteers to take action and make a change on both a local and global scale. It’s great to see so many young volunteers, they are an inspiration to us all making an effort to help keep our coastline free of litter,” she said.

Their efforts certainly did not go unrewarded too thanks to the Salty Souls Cafe who generously gave every young volunteer a hot chocolate free of charge afterwards

The clean-up was organised by Banna Coastcare and both Tralee Chamber and Glan Tralee were represented. Banna Rescue supported the event by bringing their launcher down to the beach to collect all the full bags and drop them in the car-park while Kerry County Council supported the event by removing all the bags collected.

National Spring Clean is an initiative organised by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce. Clean Coasts engages communities in the protection of Ireland’s beaches, seas and marine life. The programme is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce.