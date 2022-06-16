Banna honoured to be a winner as Kerry Community Awards return

Members of the Banna Sea Rescue Unit, the most recent winners of the Kerry Community Awards, pictured at Banna Sea Rescue HQ unit. From left to right (Front) Guy Buxton, Pa Lawlor, Brian Crean, Tom Fitzgerald, John Sheehan. From left to right (Back) in the boat Steve O'Connor, Eileen Davis, Grania Costello, Eoin Buckley Photo By Domnick Walsh

The Kerry Community Awards are back after a two-year disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But while the popular awards event may have been absent, the same cannot be said for the dynamic community spirit across a range of different organisations: social and cultural.

The application process is now open for the 2022 Kerry Community Awards. The deadline for applications is July 15. The main award-giving ceremony will take place on September 22 at The Dromhall Manor Hotel, Killarney.

This is a perfect opportunity for community groups to showcase the many hard-working volunteers and activists they have.

The 2019 Overall Kerry Community Award winner – the last time the awards were held before COVID – was the Banna Sea Rescue Team.

The PRO of this proud, hard-working volunteer group, Pa Lawlor, explained that winning the award was recognition for Banna Rescue’s efforts in continuing to fulfil its mission nearly 40 years after its foundation.

Banna Rescue was founded in response to community concerns and its team have been extremely fortunate to benefit from sustained support.

“Ultimately, the community should be very proud of what it has achieved: saving lives,” he said.

"COVID was a testing and tough time for everyone. While the immediate COVID concerns may have eased a little, the long-term impacts and implications mean the team has to be evermore mindful of its place in the community,” said Pa Lawlor.

Like many community groups, the Banna Rescue team understand the immediate difficulties faced by the community during the past two-years, as its own volunteers were also affected by the same concerns.

“With each callout, there was the extra worry that the person we were rescuing, or a fellow crew member, might have COVID,” Mr Lawlor said.

“But still, the volunteers put others first and did not hesitate. While the pandemic forced the team to cancel its entire fundraising efforts, the costs and demands on the emergency service soared.

"However, Banna Rescue volunteers ensured the lifeboat continued to answer 999/112 emergency calls and conducted beach patrols during peak periods, throughout what was a global crisis,” Mr Lawlor said.

“2020 was one of busiest years on record for Banna Rescue, and, in 2021, the team increased intervention beach patrols even further to keep emergency incidents to a minimum," he explained.

"The sight of a lifeboat on the water reminds people to stay safe and can head off trouble before it happens.”

Mr Lawlor concludes: “Unfortunately, the years since the award also saw the team spend long days on the water trying to bring home lost loved ones too. The work never ends and again this year, Banna Rescue is planning for yet another busy summer.”

Application forms can be submitted online https://arcg.is/10Tb5b Hardcopies are also available from The Kerryman office at Denny Street, Tralee, and from local Credit Union branches.