Banna Beach Leisure resort house up for grabs at auction from €90k

Number 15 Sneem Leisure Village is a well-maintained three-bedroom residence located within walking distance of the picturesque village of Sneem. With an AMV of €190,000, the modern property is located in a development of only 20 homes and is going to auction on September 29 in an online sale organised by youbid.ie.

A holiday home within the grounds of Banna Beach Holiday and Leisure Resort is going under the hammer with a minimum price tag of €90,000 along with four other Kerry properties at the next youbid.ie online auction.

Number 67 Banna Beach is a three-bedroom, detached cottage located close to the famous North Kerry beach, replete with a large ‘communal’ garden, a kitchen and dining area and a shower room with wash-hand basin and WC. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, publicity material from youbid.ie stated.

It’s also mere seconds from the central leisure hub of the resort with its hugely-popular swimming pool, outdoor playgrounds for the younger ones, a bar, restaurant and gym.

A second holiday home at No 15 Sneem Leisure Village is also up for grabs with a minimum price of €190,000. Number 15 Sneem Leisure Village is described as a ‘well-maintained, three-bedroom residence located within walking distance of the picturesque village of Sneem.’

“Measuring 95sqm, and set over two floors, there is an open-plan living and dining area with kitchen, utility, guest toilet and bedroom with ensuite on the lower level,” youbid.ie said.

“On the first floor there are two further bedrooms, one of which is en-suite and the main bathroom completes the accommodation.”

Two family homes are also open for bids.

In Listowel, Number 58 Feale Drive is a semi-detached, three-bedroom home in a cul de sac which offers huge potential to discerning buyers.

With an AMV of €190,000, the house has an entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining, rear lobby with tiled floor and rear door access, three upstairs bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is a neatly presented gravel garden and concreted area with brick built boundary wall, pillars and a wrought iron galvanised gate at the front with off-street parking.

At the rear, there is a compact concrete rear yard.

A variety of services and local amenities are within walking distance of the house.

Also in Listowel, Number 24 Cois Baile is a three-bedroom semi-detached home with an AMV of €140,000.

“Spanning 122sqm, on the ground level there is an entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining area, utility and WC with walk-in shower.

“On the first-floor, there are three bedrooms – two of which are ensuite – a family bathroom and large hot press. The property is also conveniently located close to the town centre and several local amenities including Listowel Community Hospital and Kerry College as well as shops, bars and places to eat,” youbid.ie said.

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.