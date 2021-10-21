Ballyseedy to host fundraiser for Tralee Guide Dogs group

3 month old puppies-in-training Frieda and Fionn are already learning how to sit quietly in a café. Fionn and Frieda, along with others, will be present on the day of the fundraiser at Ballyseedy.

Branch member Judi Pheysey with 3 month old puppy-in-training Frieda at the launch of the upcoming demonstration event.

Tralee Branch members join Elizabeth Fearns at Ballyseedy to launch the upcoming event. Pictured also are Guide Dogs Kandy and Hansen, and Puppies-in-Training Fionn and Frieda, and some spooky Halloween friends.

Ballyseedy Home & Garden Centre will in a few days time play host to one of its first indoor events in almost two years when it welcomes both members of the public and the Tralee Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (IGDB) through its doors on Halloween Eve, Saturday October 30.

The event will be an Autumn Garden Planting and Cookery Demonstration and everyone is invited on the day to enjoy some treats and as if this wasn’t enough, there will also be some much-missed live music to really bring the event to life.

Now, a guide dog fundraiser event would not be complete without some actual dogs and so this is why, on the day, branch members from the Tralee group and IGDB volunteers will be present with both Ambassador Dogs and Puppies-in-Training for the public to meet.

Fundraising events such as this play a hugely important role in the ongoing efforts of IGDB to help change the lives of those who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism.

It is reported that to breed, train and care for a guide dog during its working, it will cost an estimated €53,000 so organisers are keen that any assistance or support that the public can givem it will be greatly appreciated.

The fundraiser will run from 12pm to 4pm on the Saturday. Tickets are €25 and are available by messaging @irishguidedogstraleebranch on Facebook or via text on 087-6686275.

Tickets are limited so if you are interested in going, you’re encouraged to get them early.