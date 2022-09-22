Ballymac Vintage Runs to benefit Glanageenty Walkways

At the presentation of the Ballymacelligott Vintage Group fundraising proceeds cheque in Ballymac on Sunday evening. Included are: Pat McCarthy, Paul Horan, George Glover, Mary Jones, Ó Riada's Bar and Restaurant; John Lyons accepting on behalf of Glanageenty Walkways; Pat Griffin and Joan Glover. Photo by Mike Horan.

On two consecutive and recent Sunday mornings, vehicle runs gathered on and left the grounds of Ó Riada’s Bar and Restaurant in Ballymacelligott.

Participants in a tractor run covered a local route from Ó Riada’s and finished at The Halfway Bar. Gathering and registration began at 9:30am and the vehicles set out on the hour-long local drive at 11:15am.

That and the local vintage club car and Honda 50 run will also be of benefit to Glanageenty Walkways.

A look back to the Ballymacelligott club’s 12th Vintage Car and Honda 50 Run which was also held in glorious summer like weather in the first week of autumn.

“We were delighted with the huge turnout of 157 motorbikes on the day. It was fantastic to see all our local car clubs in attendance as well as clubs who travelled from Cork and Limerick,” said event spokesman, Kieran Glover.

“Thanks to our generous sponsors, several spot prizes were awarded on the day and the list of prizewinners is as follows:

Gerard Healy, Headford, 1948 Jaguar Mk4 – €50 Castleisland Tyre Centre Voucher; Michael Leslie, Killarney, 1953 Ford Popular – €50 Castleisland Tyre Centre Voucher; Dan Cotter, Honda – €50 Boyles Voucher; George Carey, Tralee, Honda – €50 Boyles Voucher; Luke Hurley, Millstreet, 1973 Ford Escort 1300e – Irish Vintage Scene Subscription; Tony Darmody, Listry, 1960 Hillman Minx Convertible – Garvey’s SuperValu Hamper; Geraldine McElligott, Blennerville, 1966 Ford Consul, Garvey’s SuperValu Hamper; Killarney Valley Vintage Club, 1982 Toyota Starlet – Bottle of Champagne; Ian O’Connor, 2003 Subaru Impreza – €100 Porterhouse Killarney Voucher; Anthony Begley, 1992 Nissan Micra – Oil and LED Lightbar; Willie McElligott – Bottle of Whiskey; Joe O’Sullivan, 1973 VW Beetle – €50 O’Riadas Voucher;

“Following the cars and coffee part of the morning, the convoy then headed off on a very enjoyable run passing through Clogher, O’Brennan, Renagown, Brosna, Mount Eagle, Cordal, and finished in the mart yard in Castleisland,” said Kieran.

“There are many to thank for such a successful event and the organisers would like to thank those who attended on the day and donated so generously, our sponsors for their generous support donations – especially our main sponsors BG Motors and Ó Riada’s Bar and Restaurant all our volunteers on the day who helped with registration, collections and marshaling along the route.

A final figure of almost €3,500 was raised for this year’s worthy cause – Glanageenty Walkways and it was written on a ceremonial cheque and handed over on Sunday evening.